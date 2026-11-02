Theo Jackson Injury Concerns Could Give Jakobe Thomas the Vikings Opportunity He's Needed

Heading into Week 8 against the Lions, the Vikings listed safety Jay Ward as questionable on the injury report. The team decided to keep Ward active rather than give Jakobe Thomas his first taste of NFL action, continuing to put the rookie safety's debut on hold.

Thomas has been inactive for every game this season, but could see his chance come in Week 9 against the Bills on Monday Night Football. Not only because the Vikings might want to switch things up after losing, but also because safety Theo Jackson left the game with a quad injury, according to the Vikings' official X account.

S Theo Jackson (quad) is questionable to return. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 1, 2026

Now that Jackson is banged up, could Thomas finally see the field against the Bills? Or will the rookie safety once again be inactive on game day and need to continue being patient for his opportunity to eventually come?

Jakobe Thomas could make his Vikings debut vs. Bills in Week 9

The Vikings selected Thomas with a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The No. 98 overall pick brought the former Tennessee and Miami (FL) standout to the Purple and Gold to prepare for a possible future without veteran Harrison Smith, who's made it clear that his 15th season will be his last.

Smith has struggled this year and is likely to be Minnesota's top choice to fill in for Jackson if he misses time. However, Smith has an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 43 this season and a coverage grade of 41.9.

Smith doesn't look like the dominant defender he once was, but that isn't surprising considering he is 37 years old and in his 15th season as a pro. He is a six-time Pro Bowl safety, but it might be time for him to move aside and see what Thomas has to offer. After all, the rookie did look solid in his lone preseason appearance vs. the Broncos, recording four tackles and the second-highest PFF tackling grade (79.4) on the team that game.

It's time for the Vikings to see what rookie safety Jakobe Thomas can do in a regular-season situation now that Theo Jackson could miss some time. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson is playing 64% of the Vikings' snaps this season. That means he is averaging about 37.8 defensive snaps per game. If Smith takes those on Monday Night Football against the Bills, Smith already gets approximately 28.5 defensive snaps per game, which would leave plenty of opportunities for Ward and Thomas to split.

It is confusing why Thomas hasn't taken the field yet for Minnesota. It made sense when the Vikings' safeties were healthy, but now that a few of the defensive backs are banged up and Smith is struggling to be effective.

Getting the 23-year-old rookie on the field to prepare him for the future and give him some experience to continue his development is essential. And it should happen in Week 9.

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