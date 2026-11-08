Underrated RB Trade Target Deserves Vikings’ Attention as Deadline Nears

The deadline for the Minnesota Vikings to make a trade this season is rapidly approaching. Nov. 10 at 3 pm CT/4 pm ET, so if the Purple and Gold want to make a move, they must act soon.

The fandom seems to have its heart set on acquiring Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. But the outrageous asking price, combined with his lucrative contract, makes it difficult for the Vikings to get a deal done.

Instead, Minnesota should look at another solid running back who won't cost nearly as much to acquire and has a much more team-friendly contract situation: Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard.

Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard makes a lot of sense as a trade target for the Vikings

Pollard is in the final season of his three-year, $21.75 million contract with the Titans. The Vikings should be able to easily work out an extension that fits Minnesota's tight salary cap situation once he arrives.

At 29 years old, Pollard would be the bell cow running back the Vikings are looking for. Since arriving in Tennessee in 2024, he's averaging 15.5 rushing attempts and 2.1 receptions per game. This season, Minnesota's running backs average 22.3 rushing attempts per game, which would still leave plenty of work for backup Jordan Mason.

If the Minnesota Vikings don't want to pay an exorbitant price for Jonathan Taylor, Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard would not be a bad option. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting Minnesota running back Aaron Jones Sr. has been playing through a knee injury while Mason was on injured reserve recovering from thumb surgery. The 31-year-old veteran running back took a pay cut to stay with the Vikings this season, so it is pretty safe to say he isn't in the team's long-term plans.

A future running back duo of Pollard and Mason in Minnesota sounds good. Pollard is one of the few bright spots on a Titans team that has won only one of its first eight games. The team already traded star defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons to the Chicago Bears, so there's precedent for them to be willing to let assets go.

Pollard is averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season and has scored six rushing touchdowns in eight games. His excellent Pro Football Focus grade of 85.6 ranks him sixth among all qualifying running backs. His 86.5 rushing grade highlights his effectiveness on the ground.

The clock is ticking for the Vikings to get a deal done before the deadline. General manager Nolan Teasley needs to focus his efforts on a player who wouldn't only help the team win games, but also not require significant assets in the future. Pollard should be that player.

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