Vikings Suddenly Have a New Star RB Trade Target Who Isn't Jonathan Taylor in Week 9

Fans are waiting for the Vikings to make a needle-moving deal before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. The backfield is among general manager Nolan Teasley's biggest concerns, and many Vikings believers are dreaming of Colts star rusher Jonathan Taylor coming to the team. That said, Indianapolis won't deal Taylor unless the price is right, which could force teams like Minnesota to pivot.

That said, another running back might have recently become available.

A fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Braelon Allen has been impressive lately for the Jets. In three of his last four games, Allen has surpassed 100 rushing yards. He is averaging five yards per carry this season while also catching 17 of 22 targets for 81 yards.

The Jets' running back situation should interest the Vikings because Allen's breakout performance could make Breece Hall available through trade. He could be significantly less expensive to trade for than Taylor, while providing Minnesota with a legitimate starting threat.

Jets RB Breece Hall is worth a look from the Vikings as the trade deadline looms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vikings need to inquire about Jets RB Breece Hall's trade availability

The Jets are getting great production from a running back who is cheaper and younger than Hall. Allen is only 22 years old and is thriving in games where he plays more than 40 offensive snaps, which should force him to be on the field more often.

Allen has an excellent 82.4 Pro Football Focus grade this season that ranks him eighth out of 47 qualifying running backs. He has forced 26 missed tackles as a runner and averaged 3.6 yards after contact, making him one of the most effective running backs in the league.

Hall is still 25 years old and could be a great asset for a team like the Vikings. He played in the first three games of the season for the Jets before suffering a groin injury during practice that has kept him out of action since.

On Tuesday, Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich talked with the media, and The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that he's "assuming" Hall will return as the starter when he is healthy. While that sounds good for Hall, it lacks the authority of a response that confirms his status in the offense.

Hall has a 63.9 PFF grade this season and is averaging 3.2 yards per carry. On paper, it seems obvious that the Jets should move forward with Allen and test the trade market to see what kind of compensation they can get for Hall. Still, it was only a year ago that Hall hit the 1,000-yard mark for the first time, giving the Vikings good reason to see if a fresh start can get him back to that level.

He could also help with the Vikings' passing struggles, as Hall has caught all 10 of his targets for 102 receiving yards this season. For reference, Minnesota's RBs have combined for 21 catches and 132 receiving yards as of Week 9.

Breece Hall's pass-catching skills would be a huge boost for the Vikings' offense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, Hall would be more than a rental. According to Spotrac, he's under contract with cap hits of $14.5 million and $15.5 million in 2027 and 2028, respectively, with his deal including a potential out between those seasons that would result in just $3 million of dead money.

Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley needs to start a conversation with Jets GM Darren Mougey, who is good friends with head coach Kevin O'Connell. Hall would be an excellent addition for the Purple and Gold this season and should be explored as soon as possible, especially if landing Taylor becomes more of a pipe dream.

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