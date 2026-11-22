Bragging rights for the top team in the NFC are on the line Sunday night in Mexico City, and the winner between the Vikings and 49ers will bow to no one—at least for a week.

Minnesota has found new life under Kirk Cousins, and flaunted its newfound success by dismantling the Packers in Week 10. Meanwhile, San Francisco has been scoring over 40 points per game this month, and doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. It's the Vikings and Niners in Week 11, so let's get into who wins and why in this Sunday Night Football clash.

Vikings offense vs. 49ers defense

Two weeks ago this would've been a nightmare situation with Carson Wentz (or Max Brosmer) leading the offense into battle against the 8-1 Niners. But with Kirk Cousins now under center—and with a whole 12 days into the playbook—the Vikings offense figures to be respectable at the very minimum after putting up 30 last week at Green Bay.

Still, San Francisco did face Cousins just two weeks ago in his final game with Las Vegas, and picked him off three times in an ugly 38-17 loss. We'll chalk that up to Cousins needing to play heroball after his defense allowed almost 40, but the Niners clearly know how to attack him. Being without Jordan Addison certainly won't help either, but San Francisco isn't without their own issues.

The 49ers have allowed 29 or more points four times already this season, including to teams like the Cardinals and Falcons. The opportunity to score points is there, and only the Dolphins, Chargers and Panthers have fewer sacks than San Francisco. But All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner is scary, and the Vikings will need the grip strength of The Hulk to combat his five forced fumbles on the year.

Ultimately, this battle feels like a wash, and both squads will get their licks in. But where the real war lies is on the other side of the coin.

49ers offense vs. Vikings defense

It's the best offense in the league going up against the best defense, and anything is possible. The 49ers are averaging 42 points over their last two outings, and the Vikings haven't given up more than 23 in a game all season. Something's gotta give.

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell talk after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The good news for the Vikings at least, is that Kyle Shanahan hasn't played Brian Flores well in the past. Brock Purdy was sacked six times and the Niners fell to the Vikings 17-23 in the last matchup in 2024, and this 2026 Minnesota defense is arguably the best Flores has ever had. There's no question that the Vikings will find ways to get to Purdy, but he's also in the running for MVP for a reason.

Mr. Irrelevant is completing 70% of his passes with an impressive 20/5 TD:INT ratio, and he's been doing it all without his best receivers for the most part. Mike Evans, who could return this week, has been out since Week 7, and Deebo Samuel finally returned last week after missing time too. Not to mention Ricky Pearsall will miss the entire season. The running back duo of Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black are also averaging a smooth 4.5 yards per carry with 12 combined rushing scores.

Still, if Minnesota can find ways to keep Purdy guessing, there's a good chance that the blitzes get home, and that's clearly been a winning formula.

Verdict

Vikings 30, 49ers 23

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