It's the game circled on everyone's calendar, as two of the league's top teams clash in Mexico City. The Vikings and 49ers are each hoping to establish themselves as the top threat in the NFC, and this game could very well be an NFC Championship preview.

It's the Vikings and Niners on Sunday Night Football, so here's the best, worst and most likely outcomes for Minnesota in Week 11.

Best-case scenario: The Vikings offense takes over in a win, validating Minnesota as true contenders

Fresh off a massive 30-10 win over the Packers, the Vikings are hoping to carry that momentum across the border in a matchup with the 49ers. Kirk Cousins has another week in this system, and key players like T.J. Hockenson and a revenge-fueled Jauan Jennings are getting healthy. It's a great opportunity for the Vikings to show the world that this is the most complete team in football, but the 8-1 Niners may have something to say about it first.

The win over Green Bay proved that the Vikings are capable of becoming the most dangerous team in the league. I mean, even other NFC contenders are already fuming that the Vikings were able to add Cousins for a middling draft pick at the deadline. The defense is already regarded as generational, but now the three phases are all starting to ascend for Minnesota, and an offensive masterclass against the top team in the conference would open up every door in front of the Vikings.

Still, let's not forget that all that separated Cousins from throwing two interceptions against Green Bay were a few blades of grass grazing his knee, and that his promising game was nearly a regrettable one. He'll hopefully improve every week with the Vikings, but Cousins must be treated like a smart, vocal elevator—and not a magic fix to every offensive issue.

Worst-case scenario: Run game sputters again, revealing critical flaw in Super Bowl pursuit

Speaking of offensive issues, the Vikings opted to stand pat at the deadline when it came to the possibility of adding a running back, and the hope is that Aaron Jones Sr. stays healthy and Jordan Mason...does better. The Vikings rank 29th in EPA per rush, and the 49ers defense sits at third in the same metric for defending it. That might be a problem.

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) rushes the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all the good that Cousins brings to the Minnesota offense, his mobility is not one of them. If the run-game isn't productive, and play-action loses effectiveness, well, you can see how things can start spiraling.

The duo of Jones and Mason are averaging only 4.1 yards per carry and have just two rushes over 20 yards total on the year. That won't scare many teams, and with Jones nursing a nagging knee issue while Mason continues to be bottled up, it's fair to wonder if this is what ends up holding the team back against San Francisco and beyond.

Likeliest scenario: Kirk Cousins is good enough again, Vikings defense breaks Brock Purdy for a close victory

Purdy is in the NFL MVP conversation despite throwing to mostly guys picked up off the couch for most of the season. Now, with Deebo Samuel back, and Mike Evans possibly returning as early as this week, the Niner offense is about to enter nightmare territory for opposing defenses.

Brian Flores has a bit of a scary reputation himself, though, and even the NFL's most elite quarterbacks have struggled against his defense. Jordan Love was brought down eight times last week, and Josh Allen, Jared Goff and Caleb Williams all tossed interceptions in their respective games. Malik Willis and Tyler Shough couldn't even eclipse 100 yards in losing efforts. Purdy will get his licks in, but don't expect an MVP-type performance out of Mr. Irrelevant this week.

For the Vikings, the motto on offense is once again to just do enough. Cousins did exactly that at Green Bay with 207 yards and two scores, and as long as the chains are moving and the oxygen is flowing, the defense will ensure this thing doesn't turn into a shootout.

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