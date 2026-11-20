Even if you’re not a fan of the Vikings or 49ers, Sunday night’s primetime match in Mexico City is the definition of a “must-watch.” Two of the best teams in the NFL colliding on the international stage, with playoff seeding and bragging rights on the line, is everything the NFL dreamed of when it set the 2026 schedule last spring.

The stakes could not be much higher for a late-November game, and I expect both teams to put on a show. With a newfound Kirk Cousins-sized confidence boost in Minnesota, the Vikings should be set up well to meet the moment.

Here are three things I see happening Sunday night at Estadio Banorte.

1. Vikings' defense slows down 49ers' attack

The 49ers have been one of the most balanced offenses in the NFL, averaging a league-high 399.8 yards per game. They’re averaging the seventh-most passing yards per game at 255.8 and the third-most rushing yards per game at 144. San Francisco is also second in the league with 31.2 points per game.

Simply put, the 49ers' offense can move the ball any way it needs to.

The Minnesota Vikings defense ranks 1st in dropback success rate allowed, per @SumerSports



The San Francisco 49ers offense ranks 1st in dropback success rate and has the highest dropback success rate of any team through 10 weeks since the 2018 Saints — Shawn Syed (@SyedSchemes) November 17, 2026

The Vikings' defense, on the other hand, has allowed the fewest points (14) and the second-fewest yards (236.1) per game to opposing offenses. They’ve also held their own against some of the league's best offenses, holding Detroit, Buffalo, and Green Bay to 19, 23, and 10 points over the last few weeks. Now that they have a dependable QB to keep the offense on the field, they’ll be able to catch their breath in the high altitude of Mexico City. Minnesota's defense will need all hands on deck to slow down an elite offense, but Brian Flores will certainly have his unit ready.

Give me the Vikings defense to hold the 49ers under 330 total yards and 24 points.

2. Jauan Jennings finds the end zone

The Vikings signed Jauan Jennings this past May for two main reasons: to open up the run game as a blocker and to be a reliable third wide receiver after Jalen Nailor’s departure in free agency. So far, neither has materialized the way head coach Kevin O’Connell and interim general manager Rob Brzezinski had hoped.

Jennings has also missed the Vikings’ past two games with a calf injury, after previously missing Week 2 to attend to a personal family matter. Now, with Jennings set to return against his former team and WR2 Jordan Addison missing time, the former 49er has his chance to shine.

Jennings’s struggles this season have largely been due to poor quarterbacking. The 29-year-old has certainly been open, and Cousins may be the perfect passer to actually get him the ball. I predict that Jennings finds new life and scores at least one touchdown against his former team on Sunday night.

3. Sunday's matchup is only the beginning of what's to come

This may already be the NFL’s game of the year. The well-balanced 49ers against the blitz-happy Vikings is a matchup made for the primetime stage. But who says this has to be their only meeting?

In fact, if both teams continue on their current paths, a late-round playoff matchup may be an inevitable sequel.

We simulated the rest of the season using PFN’s NFL Playoff Predictor. 🔮



Here’s the projected playoff bracket 👀 pic.twitter.com/QBo8zogNJ6 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 19, 2026

There’s a lot of football to be played, and neither team is in the easiest of divisions, but these are two squads built for postseason success. You may need to bookmark this one, but I predict that Sunday will not be the last time we see Minnesota and San Francisco battle this year.

Whoever takes round two may end up having Valentine’s Day plans at SoFi Stadium.

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