3 Reasons Why Jordan Addison Will Be the Vikings' X-Factor vs. Packers in Week 1

After months of waiting, the Vikings open their 2026 regular season at home against the Packers on Sunday. There always seems to be a little more on the line when the NFC North rival to the east comes to town, and Purple and Gold fans should expect nothing less this time around.

Last season, the Packers and Vikings finished second and third in the NFC North. This year, both teams have their eyes on climbing to the top of the division and want to carry that momentum into the playoffs.

The road to a potential division title and a playoff berth starts in seven days. The Vikings will need fourth-year wide receiver Jordan Addison to have a good game if they hope to come out on top in Week 1 of the all-important victory over the Packers.

Here are three reasons Addison will be the key X-factor against Green Bay.

1. Vikings can't force the ball to Justin Jefferson

Last season, Minnesota split its games against Green Bay. In the win, Jefferson caught eight of 11 targets for 101 yards. In the loss, he caught four of six passes for 48 yards. However, the real story was with Addison, who had three targets in the win and only one in the loss.

The Vikings need to do a better job of getting the ball to Jordan Addison if they want to beat the Packers this weekend. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In 2025, bad things happened when quarterbacks forced the ball to Jefferson. The combination of J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer threw 10 interceptions when throwing the ball his way. The Vikings threw a league-high 21 interceptions last season compared to 18 touchdowns. Games aren't won with that touchdown-to-interception ratio.

2. Addison seems to be on the same page as Kyler Murray

Neither Kyler Murray nor Addison played much during the preseason. It was such a small sample size, as Murray only threw three passes during the exhibition slate after being named the Vikings' QB1. Two of those passes were completed, and one was an eight-yard catch by Addison.

Having Addison and Murray on the same page is essential to taking pressure off the rest of Minnesota's pass catchers. Last season, the Vikings averaged 17.2 first downs per game, which was the sixth-worst in the league. With Murray under center, that number should increase to around 20 as the offense becomes more efficient.

3. Green Bay's corners are vulnerable



In 2025, the Packers allowed 202.9 passing yards per game. That puts them in the middle of the league in that metric. This year, the combination of Keisean Nixon and second-round draft pick Brandon Cisse will have their hands full for Green Bay, trying to cover Jefferson and Addison.

Cisse is unproven, but a player to keep an eye on in Week 1 since the former NC State standout should see time against one of Minnesota's top two receivers.

The Packers also finished last year losing five straight games. In those games, the Packers allowed 14 touchdowns to the combination of the Broncos, Ravens, Vikings and Bears (twice). Expect Minnesota to be aggressive when attacking Green Bay's defense in Week 1. And that means a heavy dose of Jefferson and Addison.

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