Heading into the 2026 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings liked Joe Huber a lot. The 2025 undrafted free agent was a backup guard, but head coach Kevin O'Connell threw him into the mix for the competition at center.

Although the starting center job eventually went to Blake Brandel, Huber is still making an impact this year. Starting left guard Donovan Jackson suffered a torn meniscus in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, creating an opening for Huber.

Huber has played in all nine games for the Vikings this season, but didn't play an offensive snap until Week 4. Heading into Week 11, he has played a total of 371 offensive snaps and 38 special teams snaps, giving him the seventh-most offensive snaps on the team.

Will Fries on thin ice as Joe Huber breakout continues

Starting right guard Will Fries has a 59.9 Pro Football Focus grade this season, but he has allowed 18 total pressures in pass protection, which have resulted in three hits and four sacks. Not only that, but he has been flagged for four penalties this season.

Meanwhile, Huber has a 68.6 Pro Football Focus grade. This season, he has allowed six total pressures in pass protection, but has not surrendered a sack. He has allowed three quarterback hits and been flagged for two penalties.

Fries hasn't been terrible this season, but justifying his five-year, $87.72 million contract will be difficult based on his performance. An out in his contract after this season would result in $12 million in dead cap, and Minnesota will need to consider exercising that clause.

On the other hand, Huber is in the second year of a three-year, $2.975 million contract. Minnesota will be paying Huber $1.123334 million next season before he is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in 2028.

Moving on from Fries would save the Vikings about $9.5 million in cap space or $17.5 million with a post-June 1 release. Unless the sixth-year offensive lineman steps up in a big way soon, he is in danger of losing his spot to Huber.

On The Alec Lewis Show, The Athletic's Alec Lewis shared the possibility of Jackson returning from his meniscus surgery during the postseason. If that happens, Minnesota will have to decide who starts at right guard: Fries or Huber.

This will definitely be a position to watch for the remainder of the season and well into the offseason. Huber is giving the Vikings options on the interior of the offensive line, and it is putting pressure on other linemen, specifically Fries, to step up their game.

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