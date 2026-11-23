Heading into Week 11, the Vikings knew they would face their biggest regular-season challenge. The 49ers are one of the best in the league for a reason, and Brock Purdy's team showed why they are on top of the NFC on Sunday Night Football.

Although the game was played at a neutral field in Mexico City, the 49ers had a clear crowd advantage on Sunday. The crowd's noise was overwhelming throughout, as the Vikings fell 35-10 during the primetime broadcast.

While a few players stood out as positive contributors for Minnesota on Sunday night, other individuals failed to make a positive impact on the game.

Here are three studs and two duds for the Vikings after losing to the 49ers in Week 11.

Stud: T.J. Hockenson, tight end

One Viking who made the most of his opportunities on Sunday Night Football was tight end T.J. Hockenson. In his first game back after recovering from a wrist and chest injury, he caught six of seven targets for 66 yards.

A reliable target for his quarterback, Hockenson continues to be a stabilizing force on offense and can pick up the slack when a contributor like Jordan Addison misses time with a thumb injury. He finished second in receiving yards for Minnesota.

Dud: Kirk Cousins, quarterback

On paper, the stats for quarterback Kirk Cousins sound solid. He completed 26 of 38 passes for 235 yards while throwing one interception and was sacked once. However, his plan of throwing short passes far behind the first-down marker turned into a bad habit.

Minnesota averaged 5.8 yards per pass in Week 11. To put that in perspective, Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett is averaging that amount of yards per pass this season and is ranked 30th among qualifying passers.

Cousins was also credited with a fumble in the second quarter on a botched exchange with center Blake Brandel. Thankfully, Minnesota's quarterback was able to secure the ball and got to the turf before it was scooped up by the 49ers.

Stud: Jalen Redmond, defensive line

There isn't a better run stuffer on the Vikings' roster than Jalen Redmond. He proved that again on Sunday while registering four tackles (three solo). Two of those tackles were for a loss, and he also hit Purdy twice.

The easiest way to tell that the Minnesota defensive line was holding up is how they held the 49ers to 90 rushing yards and kept star running back Christian McCaffrey to under 50 yards rushing on the night.

Dud: Harrison Smith, safety

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers missed this game due to a quad injury, and pressure fell on Minnesota's safeties to pick up the slack. The combination of size and speed on San Francisco's pass catchers created an immediate mismatch, and safety Harrison Smith often got stuck in terrible situations.

George Kittle comes down with his second touchdown reception on the night!



Purdy put it out there and Kittle wrestled it away from Harrison Smith. pic.twitter.com/kFK9LTWJAg — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) November 23, 2026

Smith finished the day with two tackles but struggled in coverage, ending with his third-worst coverage grade of the season (44.4), according to Pro Football Focus. He also missed a tackle for the fourth time in the last five games, further illustrating that Father Time is catching up.

Stud: Aaron Jones, running back

There might not have been a Vikings player more excited to play in Mexico City than running back Aaron Jones Sr. He looked solid as a runner, carrying the ball eight times for 30 yards and scoring a touchdown.

Jones added a catch on one target for 13 yards, but Minnesota abandoned the run when falling significantly behind. It is hard to be a consistent offense when the Vikings run the ball 21 times compared to passing 43 times.

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