3 Studs & 2 Duds From Vikings' Week 2 Victory Against the Bears

It wasn't a pretty game against the Bears in Week 2, but the Vikings escaped Soldier Field with a win on the sloppy Sunday afternoon. The 9-3 victory puts the Purple and Gold at the top of the NFC North as the only undefeated team in the division.

There wasn't a lot of offense to be had by either the Bears or Vikings on Sunday, but it was impressive how Chicago's offense was held in check after the Bears scored 59 points against the Panthers one week ago.

There weren't many players who had poor performances for the Vikings in Week 2, but there were definitely individuals who helped the Purple and Gold grind out the win and continue their winning ways.

Here are my Week 2 studs and duds.

Stud: Dallas Turner, edge rusher

The hype train is picking up steam for Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner. Last week, he recorded six hits on Packers QB Jordan Love and got one sack. Against the Bears, he had 11 quarterback pressures, two hits and two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Anyone who was worried about Minnesota's pass rush after the team dealt Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles should be feeling better now that they have seen Turner in a starting role for two weeks.

It's easy to forget that Turner is only 23 years old, but he is already in his third season as a pro. Opposing offensive linemen never know whether he will overpower them or run around them. His youth, talent and experience are such a fun combination to watch.

Dud: Jordan Addison, wide receiver

It felt like this could have been a game where Jordan Addison made a significant impact. Instead, Minnesota's No. 2 wide receiver hauled in two of five targets on the day, finishing with 21 receiving yards on the day.

The Vikings' No. 3 receiver, Jauan Jennings, didn't play against Chicago, and the Bears limited Justin Jefferson to six targets in the game. Based on that information, Addison should have been in the top three in receiving yards.

Jordan Addison was largely invisible in the Vikings' offense in Week 2, adding to a disappointing start to the season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a big year for Addison. He is in the final year of his rookie contract. Minnesota has already exercised the fifth-year option on his contract, but if he continues to be disappointing, it could hurt the amount of his next contract in a major way.

Stud: Aaron Jones Sr., running back

Earlier this week, Minnesota placed running back Jordan Mason on injured reserve with a fractured thumb. The Vikings leaned on Aaron Jones Sr. to take on a bigger role against the Bears in Week 2, and he did not disappoint.

Jones handled all but two of Minnesota's running back carries, rushing 23 times for 105 yards. His 4.6 yards per carry kept the Chicago defense honest. It was a 20-yard run in the third quarter that gave the Vikings breathing room when they were pinned near their own goal line.

Although he didn't find the end zone, the veteran running back did exactly what he needed to do without Mason available. With a backup quarterback starting and a defensive game against the Bears, Jones kept the clock ticking and the chains moving while outrushing the Bears' running backs.

Dud: Carson Wentz, quarterback

There weren't many awful performances in the wet, muddy game at Soldier Field in Week 2. However, Carson Wentz had a rough day. He completed 55% of his passes for 143 yards while taking three sacks for a 16-yard loss.

Carson Wentz is well-liked by Vikings fans; however, Week 2 showed exactly how he limits the offense's ceiling. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wentz failed to throw a touchdown against Chicago, but he also didn't throw an interception. He even got on a football when a snap got away from Minnesota. His QBR of 27.6 is evidence of his struggles; so does the fact that Minnesota picked up only six first downs in the passing game against the Bears.

Stud: Blake Cashman, linebacker

When other defensive players are doing their jobs, inside linebackers have the opportunity to do just about anything. Minnesota's defense loves it when a player can do multiple things well, and Blake Cashman did a bit of everything against Chicago.

Cashman led the defense with 10 combined tackles while being tasked with hunting down the football. Whether he was pursuing the ball carrier or getting after the quarterback, defensive coordinator Brian Flores trusted him to roam.

The only non-edge rusher to get a sack for Minnesota in Week 2, Cashman is thriving this season. He now has 17 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks through two games. When the defense is thriving, he is usually a big part of the reason why.

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