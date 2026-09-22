What Dallas Turner's Breakout Means for the Vikings' Defensive Outlook Moving Forward

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, there was a lot of concern about the Vikings' pass rush. The team traded veteran outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard and prepared to move forward with 2024 first-round draft pick Dallas Turner.

Turner showed flashes of his potential last season by recording 15 quarterback hits and eight sacks in 702 defensive snaps, but there were still questions about how he would perform as a full-time starter for the Vikings.

Through Minnesota's first two games of the season, Turner is erasing any concerns that fans may have had. The former Alabama defender has already recorded an NFL-leading 20 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, along with three sacks across 72 pass-rush opportunities in Weeks 1 and 2.

Assuming this is only the start of what's to come, Turner's breakout could be an absolute game-changer for the Vikings' defense.

Dallas Turner's breakout year will do wonders for the Vikings' defense during the 2026 NFL season

The Vikings are by far the most aggressive team in the NFL defensively.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has Minnesota sending at least one blitzer on 73% of defensive plays over two weeks, per PFF. The next closest is the Commanders at 54.2%. And those are the only teams in the league that blitz on more than half of their defensive snaps.

Percentage of defensive plays with a blitz



Vikings 73.0%

Commanders 54.2%

Lions 43.9%

Ravens 42.7%

Bucs 42.4%

Jets 42.4% pic.twitter.com/3jqPZEjzkj — PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2026

With the success that Turner is enjoying this season, the Vikings wouldn't have to send additional bodies to rush the quarterback if they didn't want to. Opposing offenses are already so concerned about Minnesota's outside linebackers that extra pressure is rarely met with a capable blocker.

Make no mistake, Turner will get his pressures and sacks. However, the better he gets at pursuing the quarterback, the more opportunities his teammates will have when blitzing, since teams will be scrambling to account for the former Alabama standout.

Not only does Turner's emergence open things up for blitzing teammates, but any pressure obtained directly helps the defensive backs in coverage. This is exactly what happened last week against Caleb Williams and the Bears in the first quarter when the Vikings' pass rush made him uncomfortable in the pocket, forcing him to roll out to his right. His throw was off-target, and it ended up in the arms of Minnesota cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (h/t NFL).

Continuing to do so will only unlock more playmaking opportunities for the Vikings' secondary.

Byron Murphy Jr. INT!



MINvsCHI on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vfUjS4Ea1a — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Turner is first in the NFL in quarterback pressures (20), quarterback hits (11), and quick pressures (10). Looking at those stats, it is easy to forget that he is only in his first year as a full-time starter and that he is only 23 years old.

The potential is there for Turner to be in the early conversation for the 2026 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. We are finally seeing what he can do when given the opportunity, and it is impressive how great he is and how well he helps his teammates around him.

Hopefully, the best is yet to come, and the Vikings get to reap even more benefits from the Year 3 breakout.

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