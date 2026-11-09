Vikings Face More Trade Deadline Obstacles After Jaguars Add Jordan Davis

The NFL trade deadline is officially less than 24 hours away, leaving general manager Nolan Teasley with limited time to address the Vikings' biggest needs. While finding another running back or bolstering the offensive line depth would make a good chunk of fans happy, most want to see Minnesota improve its run defense by adding a reliable defensive tackle.

Although their defensive unit as a whole has been among the NFL's best this season, the Vikings are still allowing 116.7 rushing yards per game (16th-most). Recent struggles against star RBs have played a role in that lack of success, as the Purple and Gold have allowed 146.3 rushing yards in their last three contests, which is the fifth-most league-wide during that stretch.

With more opposing elite running backs on the horizon, shoring up the middle of the defense is something Teasley can't ignore. Unfortunately, that goal might be easier said than done.

DT trade market is becoming tougher for Vikings to navigate after Jordan Davis trade

The deadline isn't here, but it's starting to feel like the Vikings didn't strike while the iron was hot in the DT market.

For example, the last two weeks have seen star DTs Jeffery Simmons and DeForest Buckner traded to the Bears and 49ers, respectively. Then, on Monday, the Jaguars bolstered their D-line by acquiring Davon Godchaux from the Saints, only to acquire Jordan Davis from the Eagles just a few hours later.

Blockbuster: the Jaguars are trading a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Eagles for defensive tackle Jordan Davis, sources tell ESPN.



This is the Jaguars’ third trade for a defensive player today while the Eagles now are poised to have 10 picks in the… pic.twitter.com/NTGnLf2MoT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2026

That's one less option for a market that is seemingly not as active as some DT-needy teams would like.

According to NFL on Prime's James Palmer, trading for a new defensive tackle will be difficult for any team, not just the Vikings.

"Teams looking to acquire (DT) have had a hard time and feel options are limited," Palmer reported on Monday morning. "The Eagles have told teams they aren't moving Moro Ojomo, and the Colts so far have been reluctant to trade Grover Stewart. Teams continue to search the market and checked in on Panthers Derrick Brown and were quickly shot down."

Obviously, nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, and general managers' minds can be changed with the right offer. That said, it looks like the Vikings might need to truly leave no stone unturned if they're going to improve their DT situation in the coming hours.

It seems like Moro Ojomo is no longer an option to solve the Vikings' DT woes unless the Eagles completely flip their stance. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the top available DTs getting scooped up and the rest seemingly off-limits, it's easy to see the new obstacle that the Vikings face. Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange are young with bright futures ahead of them, but they might not be good enough in the present to prevent the run from being exploited in the playoffs.

That's especially true when looking at Minnesota's upcoming stretch. They'll face star RBs James Cook, Christian McCaffrey, and Bijan Robinson in three of the next four games, each boasting enough talent to fill the holes along the Vikings' interior with regret. So, where do they look next?

The Jets are positioned to be sellers and have DTs on expiring contracts who could help, including ex-Viking Harrison Phillips and former 2024 seventh-rounder Jowon Briggs. The winless Chargers are a disaster and might be convinced to part ways with Dalvin Tomlinson. Or perhaps the Vikings should contact the Cardinals about potentially acquiring Roy Lopez.

Either way, the Vikings' time is running out to address one of their top trade deadline needs. Even if he can't successfully land a game-changer, exploring the market and exhausting every avenue is key for Teasley if he wants to avoid being run all over in the postseason, if not sooner.

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