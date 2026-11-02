New Vikings Issue Is Now a Full-Blown Problem After Jahmyr Gibbs's Week 8 Performance

It took eight weeks, but the Vikings finally lost their first game of the season on Sunday. The 19-15 loss to the Lions was a close game, but there was an aspect of the contest that should leave a sour taste in fans' mouths.

Before Week 7, the Vikings hadn't faced the top running backs in the NFL. However, Jonathan Taylor of the Colts had 18 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota, which was concerning considering the explosive running backs coming up on the schedule.

That fear became a reality on Sunday. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a huge day with 23 rushing attempts for 153 yards and a touchdown (6.7 yards per carry), along with two catches for 15 yards

Given that the Vikings are about to enter their toughest stretch of the season, it's safe to say that their inability to stop elite running backs is officially a red flag.

Vikings are struggling when facing the NFL's top RBs

The Vikings gave up 230 rushing yards to Detroit on Sunday. The Lions ran the ball 39 times compared to passing 25 times, proving that they knew they could take advantage of the Brian Flores defense on the ground. Don't be surprised if other teams take note.

A huge problem for this is how many missed tackles Minnesota had during the game. The FOX announcers shared that the Vikings missed 11 tackles in the second half alone, which explains why the Lions were able to secure the win. And that statistic wasn't even given at the end of the game.

The problem is amplified by the upcoming schedule for the Vikings. The list of running backs they face is brutal:

Week 9: James Cook, Bills

James Cook, Bills Week 10: Josh Jacobs, Packers

Josh Jacobs, Packers Week 11: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers Week 12: Bijan Robinson, Falcons

Cook is averaging 108.3 rushing yards in his last six games, including two performances of 135-plus yards. Jacobs hasn't popped off yet this season, but he does did have 69 rushing yards and a TD on 17 carries in his last game against Minnesota in Week 17 of the 2024 season. Meanwhile, McAffrey is on a six-game TD streak (eight total TDs) while Robinson paces the league with 780 rushing yards as of Monday morning.

Oh yeah, and then they get to face Gibbs again in Week 15.

Jahmyr Gibbs races into the end zone to give the Lions the lead!



MINvsDET on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/X42rZbve42 — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

The good news is that the Vikings have until next Monday night to figure out how to better contain a strong rushing attack. Even if they can't stop the run, being able to limit yards after contact and prevent big runs would be a vast improvement.

In each of Minnesota's last two games, the defense has given up a long rushing touchdown. This week, Gibbs recorded a 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Last week, Taylor had a 38-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Kyler Murray and the Vikings offense aren't in a position to be in a shootout this season. The Purple and Gold rely on their defense to keep them in games while controlling field position and playing solid special teams.

Until Minnesota figures out its offense, the pressure is on the defense to keep teams from running up the scoreboard. That could force general manager Nolan Teasley to deepen the Vikings' defensive trenches before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

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