Vikings' Biggest Defensive Concern Can Be Solved by a Trade Call With Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings may have a lot of bodies available on the defensive line, but many of them are struggling to be effective or are young players who need time to develop before they can become major contributors.

Minnesota should be in the market to trade for players to help stay on top of the NFC North and prepare for a hopeful playoff berth. One player who may be available in trade talks is Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Moro Ojomo.

Philadelphia selected Ojomo in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has played 335 defensive snaps for the Eagles this season. Through eight games, he has 21 tackles, four quarterback hits and three tackles for a loss.

The Minnesota Vikings should look into trading for Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Moro Ojomo

The Vikings' defensive line has some solid play this season. Jalen Redmond is ranked tenth among all defensive linemen with a 78 overall Pro Football Focus grade and should be a priority for Minnesota to re-sign. However, other big men in the trenches haven't fared as well as Redmond.

Here are other Vikings' defensive linemen's PFF grades and rankings through eight weeks:

Caleb Banks: 30.5 (not ranked)

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: 54.5 (84/128)

Domonique Orange: 38.2 (not ranked)

Levi Drake Rodriguez: 63.2 (45/128)

Ojomo has a 57.6 PFF grade, which would give him the third-highest grade on Minnesota's roster. This season, he has generated 18 quarterback pressures and 14 hurries while earning a 57.1 run defense grade.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 292 pounds, Ojomo is a versatile defender in the trenches who could help give the Vikings more time to develop Banks and Orange slowly, and not rush their development, while still being competitive.

Minnesota has struggled to slow down the run lately and has given up long rushing touchdowns in each of its last two games. According to a clip from The Aftermath shared on X by ESPN senior reporter Jeremy Fowler, Ojomo is a player that Minnesota could show interest in acquiring.

Right now, Vikings fans are waiting for Minnesota to make a move. Trading for a quality player right now would prove that the franchise believes that a deep playoff run is possible. Hopefully, the Purple and Gold can get a deal done before the Nov. 10 trade deadline to make the team as competitive as possible for the remainder of the season.

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