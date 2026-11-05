Latest Kyler Murray Injury Update Adds to Vikings' Offensive Concerns Ahead of MNF vs. Bills

Fresh off their first loss of the 2026 season, the Vikings don't have much time to reflect on defeat as a Monday Night Football showdown against Josh Allen and the Bills looms in Week 9. With the NFC North race as tight as ever, Kevin O'Connell can't afford consecutive losses; however, the Vikings head coach's job could be a little tougher if he's forced to go into battle without his starting quarterback.

Kyler Murray's Week 9 outlook has been up in the air since he suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to the Lions. Although Murray said he "wasn't really hampered" by the injury on Sunday (h/t ESPN's Kevin Seifert), it didn't stop fans from worrying about his availability.

Unfortunately, a potential absence seems more likely by the day. On Thursday, NFL insider Adam Schefter appeared on ESPN's "Get Up" and reported that it's looking like Murray will miss the upcoming clash with the Bills.

"Kyler Murray (the Vikings) said, has a hamstring injury that they're evaluating," Schefter said. "Clearly, his status for Monday is—at best—up in the air. It sounds like it is trending towards Carson Wentz starting."

“It sounds like it is trending towards Carson Wentz starting Monday night.”



—@AdamSchefter on how Kyler Murray's injury could affect Bills-Vikings 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Lcu9lZHFZ6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 5, 2026

Thursday also marks the Vikings' first practice of the week, so more updates should be on the way in the coming days. Nevertheless, the latest Murray update isn't what Minnesota fans wanted to hear heading into the crucial matchup.

Vikings face another offensive obstacle after latest Kyler Murray injury update

It's no secret that the Vikings' offense has been frustrating to watch more often than not this season. They've been held to fewer than 20 points in more games (four) than they've surpassed that number (three), all while averaging the sixth-fewest points per game (20.0), fourth-fewest yards per game (279.4), and fourth-fewest yards per play (4.7).

For comparison, the Bills rank first or second in all three of those categories. They've also scored 30-plus points in five of their seven games so far, whereas the Vikings haven't hit that mark once.

Murray hasn't been perfect in his first season in Purple and Gold, completing 64.9% of passes for 1,022 passing yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions, and an 86.6 passer rating in six starts. That said, he's been showing signs of improvement lately, with his stats improving over the last three games compared to the first trio:

Stat Kyler Murray's first 3 games Kyler Murray's last 3 games Completions 45 55 Completion rate 63.4% 66.3% Passing yards 433 589 Passing yards per game 144.3 196.3 Touchdowns 1 4 Interceptions 2 1 Passer rating 73.3 97.9 Offensive snaps 148 183

With Murray likely missing Monday's action, the Vikings will turn to Wentz under center.

The former Super Bowl Champion has made two appearances so far this season: one in relief for Murray in the season opener against the Packers, and a Week 2 start vs. the Bears. Although the Vikings walked away with wins in both contests, the offense didn't exactly explode under Wentz's watch. He went 23-of-39 (59.0%) for 276 passing yards, three TDs without an INT, and a 106.4 passer rating.

Wentz can clearly lead the Vikings to victory when the defense shuts down the opposition, but that won't be easy against the Bills' high-octane offense. There's a good chance that Minnesota will need to fire on all cylinders if it hopes to have a semblance of a chance to win, and it's hard to see that happening with Wentz, who's thrown for 200 yards just three times in 15 games (10 starts) since Week 6 of the 2022 season.

Carson Wentz is a solid backup to have on the roster, but asking him to keep pace with the Bills might be an issue for the Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopefully, Murray's injury isn't severe, and if he has to miss time, it's just the one game. Asking Wentz to be the starting QB for an extended period sounds like a disaster waiting to happen, especially when Father Time is undefeated.

If Murray's injury had popped up earlier in the season, the Vikings would have more time to explore potential backup plans. Much to their dismay, the trade deadline is quickly approaching on Tuesday, essentially leaving general manager Nolan Teasley with two options: 1) Maintain the status quo and hope that Wentz is good enough in Murray's absence, or 2) Turn over every possible stone for a last-minute trade.

With the bye already behind them, the Vikings don't have any help to get healthier in the second half of the season. Let's hope that the next updates on Murray's hamstring injury are positive.

Otherwise, the Vikings might be in for a long final stretch.

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