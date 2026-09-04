Vikings Friday Mailbag (9/4): How Brian Flores Will Use Caleb Banks, Jordan Addison's Future & More

Happy Friday, Vikings fans.

Each week over at Purple Insider.football, I write a mailbag responding to fan questions. Here are three of the best questions that were asked this week as the Vikings inch closer to Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season.

Caleb Banks's potential role for the 2026 season

Ordinarily, we think of “situational pass rushers” as defensive ends subbing in on passing downs. However, I’m wondering whether Caleb Banks’s role this season might be as a situational pass rusher from his defensive tackle position. Given that he’s still developing, is that how you think Flores will use Banks this year? That seemed to be where he shined at the Senior Bowl. IceColdNorth

I think you’re onto something here. The pass-rush specialist defensive tackle is definitely a thing these days, and I could see Brian Flores using Banks at 3-tech to give him a little extra space to work with, so the linemen aren’t getting their hands on him right away and to create openings for second-level players to rush.

So imagine Banks takes on the guard and drives him toward the center, and Dallas Turner rushes wide, then Eric Wilson rockets through the B gap where he’s one-on-one with a running back and creates pressure. Or you could see them using Wilson mugged up on the A gap, with Banks rushing over the guard and Wilson going into the guard, giving Banks a chance to loop around him and rush up the middle.

From what we’ve seen, it’s hard to believe that they’ll use Banks for any more of a role than a situational player right away, but that could work out to give him some development on the fly while he’s still getting into 100% shape and learning how to play the position.

Jordan Addison's outlook

O’Connell was asked about the value of big-bodied Dillon Bell during his 3rd-quarter interview vs. the Broncos. His response was indirect, saying in essence that the team needs to find low-cost players because the team wants to keep Jefferson and Addison for a long time. You’ve speculated at length about the team’s doubts about Addison, but KOC seems all in. Tony T.

Yeah, I caught that.

I’ve always felt like O’Connell loves everything that Addison brings to the table. He sees him as a super talent who was about as good in 2023 and 2024 as a WR2, as you’re going to see in the league. He’s an outstanding route runner with (normally) great hands and the capability of making spectacular catches that other receivers just can’t grab, and he’s probably better in terms of YAC than we give him credit for because he has great speed.

If there were no off-field problems and Addison hadn’t had so many drops last year, we’d be talking about him being a lock to get a big deal after this season—or maybe he’d already have an extension at this point.

Jordan Addison's future will likely remain a talking point among Vikings fans throughout the 2026 NFL season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think they’d love to have the problem of extending Addison. But they are in a position where he has to prove it. Nolan Teasley was in Seattle when they traded away DK Metcalf, and if they don’t see the production and stability on the field, then they could be looking at other options rather than extending him.

Also, Justin Jefferson’s contract will need a readjustment soon. When other receivers are passing him and his cap hits are going up, that’s the time for another extension. But that’s a whole other barrel of footballs.

Early Week 1 prediction

What are the strengths/weaknesses for both the Vikings and Packers that you expect will be exploited in Week 1? Derrick K.

The Vikings are going to try to take advantage of a pretty mediocre offensive line that the Packers have. ESPN's Mike Clay just ranked them 24th in the NFL going into the season. Dallas Turner has a chance to have a big game to open the season.

Projected NFL Offensive Line Starters for all 32 teams as we approach Week 1 pic.twitter.com/nShj0CfxHg — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 2, 2026

The Packers are going to try to get deep down the field and take advantage of Flores’s aggressiveness. Love can handle pressure pretty darn well because of his size/arm.

On offense, the Vikings are going to want to test Green Bay’s D-line against the run early to see how well they are holding up without Micah Parsons. They are also going to find matchups against the corners because that unit is suspect as well.

Green Bay’s defense is going to try to get Kyler Murray off his game early, so I’m guessing they’ll be very aggressive with blitzes. He’s struggled in his career when teams are able to put the heat on him up the middle. I suspect they’ll try to play aggressively with the receivers and try to force Murray to hold onto the ball longer.

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