Vikings Confidence Meter: How I Feel About Each 2026 Draft Pick Heading Into Week 1

For now, nearly a dozen rookies have made the Vikings' 53-man roster. With the season opener against the rival Packers less than two weeks away, each Vikings rookie's role is beginning to take shape. But while some rookies are polished and ready to go, others clearly need more time to develop.

Below is my confidence level, on a scale of 1-10 (1 = not confident, 10 = completely confident), in how ready each Vikings rookie would be if they're called upon in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Caleb Tiernan, OT

The third-round pick out of Northwestern struggled with his opportunities during training camp and the first preseason game, posting a horrifying 28.2 Pro Football Focus grade. An ankle injury has kept Caleb Tiernan out for the past few weeks, and while he should be healthy come Week 1, things have gone very, very wrong if he takes the field against Green Bay.

With established starters in Brian O'Neill and Christian Darrisaw, Tiernan will only see action on offense after an injury.

Confidence level: 2

Demond Claiborne, RB

Like Tiernan, Demond Claiborne's preseason was a time to forget after he averaged just 2.6 yards per carry. The speed back will enter the season as the No. 3 running back and, barring an injury, will face an uphill battle to get significant action on offense behind Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr.

Demond Claiborne likely won't see a big role in Week 1 vs. the Packers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If called upon to play, his lack of preseason production and lingering ball security issues may be too much for his 4.3-second 40-yard dash speed to overcome.

Confidence level: 4

FB Max Bredeson, FB

Max Bredeson is the undisputed starter at fullback and has enjoyed a strong camp and preseason. He has tough shoes to fill after the retirement of C.J. Ham, but has shown he's up to the task. He'll be an essential part of the Vikings' run game this season—something that head coach Kevin O'Connell claims he will lean into more in 2026.

Confidence level: 8

Caleb Banks, DL

The Vikings' first-round pick is still working his way back after suffering a foot injury at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Caleb Banks's current game shape may be akin to the average Minnesotan, but his conditioning should get better every week.

Caleb Banks has potential, but Vikings fans might have to wait a while before he can properly put it on display. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pad level, an issue that has followed the 6-foot-7 lineman since his college days, is a work in progress, and Banks may not end up working into the starting lineup this season. While his rookie campaign may not produce exciting results, his road is long, and he's far from a finished product.

Confidence level: 5

Domonique Orange, DL

Domonique Orange appears to be ahead of Banks at this point in time and should see some significant playing time up front this season. He got work with the first-team defense this summer, and Minnesota will need his run-stopping ability after allowing 124 yards per game on the ground in 2025. Levi Drake-Rodriguez and Orange could be in line for a 50-50 split at nose.

Confidence level: 6

Jakobe Thomas, S

A troubling back injury has kept Jakobe Thomas off the field for the better part of the last month. He finally got some run in the final preseason game, but has a lot of catching up to do.

A deep room—combined with the emergence of fellow rookie safety Jacob Thomas makes a path to playing time tough to see for Jakobe, at least early on. He's a Brian Flores safety through and through, however, so it's only a matter of time before Thomas earns a spot in this defense.

Confidence level: 4

Chuck Demmings, CB

Chuck Demmings has taken over Viking Nation with his standout play and inspirational quotes, but carving out a starting role may not be in the cards in Year 1.

Patience is needed for Chuck Demmings, too, regardless of how promising the rookie Vikings CB's offseason was. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Demmings sits behind established starters Isaiah Rodgers and Byron Murphy Jr. and will battle James Pierre for the CB3 spot. Flores doesn't utilize three corners at once very often, though, so Demmings may not see much playing time this season despite a promising breakout.

Confidence level: 7

Jacob Thomas, S

Just one of two undrafted rookies to make the 53-man roster, Thomas ended preseason as the highest-graded Vikings defender (92.7) by PFF. Like the obstacle in front of his fellow Thomas, though, the trio of Joshua Metellus, Jay Ward and Theo Jackson may see the bulk of the action at safety in 2026.

Still, he's shown he can handle whatever is thrown at him, and Thomas could absolutely slide into a starting role if needed.

Confidence level: 7

Jake Golday, LB

Jake Golday is a Flores Special, with versatility to play multiple positions. He's gotten work at both off-ball linebacker and edge, but sits behind clear starters at both spots. He's a bit of a jack-of-all-trades and master of none at the moment, but ideally has the tools to become the Vikings' next Andrew Van Ginkel.

Confidence level: 5

Brett Thorson, P

Brett Thorson beat out veteran Johnny Hecker for the punting job and—maybe more importantly—the holding duties for the Vikings in 2026. The Australian won the Ray Guy Award in college as the nation's best punter, and he'll now be a part of what should be one of the best special teams units in the league.

Confidence level: 8

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