Vikings Have Good Reason to Limit Aaron Jones Sr.'s Week 1 Snap Count

Earlier in the offseason, Aaron Jones Sr. took a significant pay cut to stay with the Vikings during the 2026 NFL campaign. The veteran running back went from a $9 million base salary to $5.5 million and remains the team's RB1, leaving it to time to tell what the upcoming season will have in store.

Jones is 31 years old and has endured a lot of wear and tear on his body over the years. Since entering the league as a fifth-round pick by the Packers in the 2017 NFL Draft, he has missed at least one game in all but three of his seasons as a pro.

Finishing last season by missing the season finale against the Packers, Jones was dealing with a hip issue. A combination of Jordan Mason, Ty Chandler, and Zavier Scott filled in for him during the 16-3 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

When Jones is healthy, he is a solid runner and a dangerous receiver out of the backfield. However, one look at his injury history should have Vikings fans concerned about his ability to handle a heavy workload in 2026, as early as Week 1.

Vikings must avoid overworking Aaron Jones early in 2026 season

The aforementioned list of injuries is terrifying. Since 2020, injuries to Jones's hip, knee, and calf have kept him out of action, while shoulder, hamstring, knee, and calf injuries have made him questionable for 14 other games.

That said, Chandler and Scott are no longer with the team this season. Minnesota will rely on Mason and rookie Demond Claiborne to keep Jones fresh and healthy during the season.

Demond Claiborne, along with Jordan Mason, will be the Vikings' primary backup RB options behind Aaron Jones Sr. this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones played 366 offensive snaps for the Vikings last season in 12 games played. In 2024, he took part in 700 offensive snaps during his first season with Minnesota. Having the 5-foot-10, 208-pound running back on the field is great, but wearing him down early in the season when there are younger, fresher players to help him out is a bad idea.

Wear and tear on a running back's body adds up. Jones has played a total of 4,442 offensive snaps over 126 games. According to those numbers, the veteran rusher has played an average of 35.3 offensive snaps per game since entering the league.

The Vikings may want to get that number down to 20 snaps per game. That would put him in the sweet spot of 340 snaps over the season. While keeping Jones fresh, the team would be able to continue working with Mason while evaluating what Claiborne brings to the table.

Minnesota seems to already be preparing for what to do if Jones has to miss time this season. The team announced the signing of running back DeeJay Dallas to their practice squad on Wednesday, and he could be a great option to elevate if depth is needed during the season.

The recently added DeeJay Dallas could be another running back the Vikings call on if they need an extra hand this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2020, Dallas has spent time with Seattle, Arizona, Carolina, and Jacksonville before landing on the Vikings' practice squad. He has played in 84 games since entering the league, running the ball 124 times for 538 yards and four touchdowns. His blend of experience and youth makes him a perfect addition to Minnesota's practice squad.

The Vikings need to be smart this season and not wear out their starters too early in the season. Considering Jones' age and injury history, head coach Kevin O'Connell would be wise to have a heavy rotation at running back to help keep the RB room fresh and healthy.

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