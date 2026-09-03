One Thought for Each of the 16 Players on the Vikings' Practice Squad

The Vikings have mostly finalized their practice squad after a flurry of moves from Sunday to Tuesday. Some situations seem obvious, while other spots on the squad are a bit more head-scratching heading into Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season.

With some time to pass before the season-opening clash with the Packers, here's one thought on each of the 16 Vikings currently on the practice squad.

Da'Veawn Armstead, CB

The undrafted free agent out of North Texas was playing with the second-team defense at times this summer, and probably could have had a decent chance at making the roster if Da'Veawn Armstead fit more on the outside than at nickel.

Still, he's the type of cornerback defensive coordinator Brian Flores loves, playing with aggression and plenty of attitude.

Dillon Bell, WR

In any other season, Dillon Bell probably makes the 53-man roster. But with the emergence of both Tai Felton and Myles Price, keeping six receivers was just too tough to do, and Bell will take a year to redshirt on the practice squad.

WR Dillon Bell could eventually play a key role in the Vikings' offense despite beginning the year on the practice squad. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an impressive minicamp and then a relatively quiet training camp and preseason, the Vikings snuck Bell through waivers a day after the initial cutdowns. He's clearly valued in Minnesota.

Michael Briscoe, WR

Michael Briscoe was new general manager Nolan Teasley's first addition with the Vikings, and also spent some time with Seattle in 2026 before being released with a rare "failure to disclose physical condition" designation.

Teasley obviously knew enough to feel comfortable bringing him to Minnesota, though. He's a big-bodied receiver in the Jauan Jennings mold, but he's already 24 years old, too.

Max Brosmer, QB

As impossible as it seems, Max Brosmer may be even more polarizing than J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota. Despite the train wreck that was 2025 and a less-than-impressive preseason, the Vikings still clearly value Brosmer enough to stash him on the practice squad over potential reclamation projects like Will Levis.

Henry Byrd, OG

Henry Byrd had an up-and-down preseason, but at 27 years old, he didn't have the same luxury that younger players like Caleb Tiernan--who struggled mightily--enjoyed to make the final 53. Still, his value is in his versatility, and Byrd can play both inside and out when needed.

DeeJay Dallas, RB

One of the newest additions in Minneapolis, DeeJay Dallas is a seasoned veteran with 84 games played. He's a solid running back who also offers kick and punt return ability should Myles Price ever miss time. Overall, he's a sneaky smart signing from Teasley and Co.

Cam Grandy, TE

Cam Grandy is a big tight end at 6-foot-5 and 260 lbs and is a solid blocker, if anything else. It's not a flashy signing, to be sure, but he can possibly carve out a role next year, with the future of the position very much up in the air.

Kahlef Hailassie, S

The lone bright spot in the drubbing against the Broncos to end the preseason, Khalef Hailassie is a cornerback-turned-safety who always seems to be around the ball, proven by his interception on Friday night.

Kahlef Hailassie steps up and gets the interception 🗣️



MINvsDEN on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/SIPD6EZ6vo — NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2026

With the emergence of Jacob Thomas, though, Hailassie's chances at the 53-man roster took a hit, but make no mistake: he can ball if he gets the call.

Naquan Jones, DL

Naquan Jones is a 28-year-old veteran who has actually shined when given the chance. He notched three sacks from the nose tackle position with Arizona in 2024, and Texans fans were pretty bummed to lose him this week, for whatever that's worth.

Bangally Kamara, LB

Bangally Kamara didn't especially stand out this summer and seems more like a special-teams player than any sort of potential contributor on defense. We'll see if he can alter his outlook.

Jack Nelson, OT

Jack Nelson spent last season with the Falcons before being released with an injury settlement. At 6-foot-7, 315 lbs, he's got ideal size for the position and also hails from the Wisconsin Badgers' offensive line factory. Maybe there's something here?

Bryce Phillips, CB

Bryce Phillips—the younger brother of Atlanta's Clark—is a nickel corner with limited upside. He finished the preseason with a 66.9 coverage grade on Pro Football Focus after playing 54 defensive snaps in two appearances.

Jahvaree Ritzie, DL

Jahvaree Ritzie looked strong in the preseason, breaking into the backfield on several occasions against Denver, and there's certainly some developmental upside here. His wild 80-yard pick-six from his college days (h/t CFBKings) shows the big man rumblin' and stumblin' for the score a la Linval Joseph.

Trayvon Rudolph, WR

Another former Seahawks WR who joined the Vikings in June, Trayvon Rudolph is shifty and offers some value as a potential kick or punt returner. After all, he returned three kickoffs for 64 yards and turned a trio of punt returns into 30 yards (with a fair catch) in three preseason appearances with Minnesota.

Tavierre Thomas, S

Tavierre Thomas is a special teams ace/liability, depending on the game and who you ask. He was a primary gunner last year for the Vikings, but also found himself at the center of several crucial penalties.

It'll be interesting to see which version of Tavierre Thomas will show up for the Vikings this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a deep safety room, Thomas ends up on the practice squad as a logical special teams call-up during the year.

Kyle Van Noy, OLB

Kyle Van Noy starts on the practice squad, but the wily veteran will likely move up to the big show sooner rather than later to provide some much-needed experience at edge. Hopefully, reuniting with Flores helps the two-time Super Bowl winner become a key cog in the Vikings' defensive machine.

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