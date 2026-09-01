11 Rookies Make Vikings' 53-Man Roster (Who's In and Out After Preseason)

The Vikings completed their cuts on Sunday, bringing the roster to 53 players as the Purple and Gold prepare for a Week 1 showdown against the rival Packers. While there weren't many shocking cuts happening, the number of Minnesota rookies who made the team is impressive.

The Vikings have made it a point to get younger and less expensive heading into the 2026 NFL season. They continued that trend by putting 11 first-year players on the 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

It is great to see so many young players earning a spot on Minnesota's team this year, as having new faces on offense, defense and special teams is a sign that the team is serious about building for the future and developing talent.

Here are the 11 rookies who made the team for the Vikings:

Caleb Banks, defensive line

It was never a question of whether Caleb Banks would make Minnesota's roster. The Vikings' first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was going to make the team, but the only question about him is when he will be ready to step into a starting role and be the disruptive force the franchise hopes he can become. Time will tell.

Dillon Bell, wide receiver

Many people counted out undrafted free agent Dillion Bell when it came to making the 53-man roster. However, the 22-year-old Georgia receiver survived the cuts despite an inconsistent preseason where he flashed his talent occasionally.

Max Bredeson, fullback

There has been nothing but praise for fullback Max Bredeson since the Vikings took him in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He continually earned praise for his blocking and willingness to put in extra work at practice. He never had a situation where he wouldn't have made the roster.

Demond Claiborne, running back

Training camp was where Demond Claiborne shined and earned his way onto the 53.

It didn't take Demond Claiborne long to win over Vikings fans this offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although he was quiet during Minnesota's preseason games, he did enough to beat out Zavier Scott for the third running back spot. His ability to return kicks on special teams likely helped, too.

Chuck Demmings, cornerback

The hype around Chunk Demmings during training camp was realized during the preseason. The rookie out of Stephen F. Austin was a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft but should be a contributor for Minnesota from Week 1. His talent and the Vikings' lack of depth at cornerback made him an easy choice for the 53.

Jake Golday, linebacker

Is Jake Golday a middle linebacker? Is he an edge rusher? It doesn't matter because he can do both. Minnesota had a plan for him when they took him in the second round of the draft, and he should see the field quite a bit in rotational and situational play as a rookie.

Domonique Orange, defensive line

Domonique Orange had a frustrating start to the preseason, but looked better as he got more experience. Still, the Vikings' third-round pick should become a solid asset for Minnesota in the trenches.

Jacob Thomas, safety

After Jacob Thomas left the Vikings' final preseason game with an ankle injury, his roster spot was in question. However, Minnesota couldn't deny the undrafted free agent out of James Madison after he was a tackling machine in the preseason.

Jakobe Thomas, safety

Selected in the third round of the draft, Jakobe Thomas struggled with a back issue that held him out of action until the Vikings' final preseason game. His performance against the Broncos was impressive despite the embarrassing outcome of the game, and he lands on the 53.

Brett Thorson, punter

One of the more surprising moves at the deadline to trim the rosters to 53 players was the Vikings choosing to release punter Johnny Hekker and go with Australian special-teamer Brett Thorson as the starter. He kept pace with the 14-year veteran in the preseason and earned the right to make the roster.

Caleb Tiernan, offensive tackle

Caleb Tiernan had a rough preseason, but the Northwestern offensive tackle was a third-round pick and may need more time before he can be a solid backup or swing tackle. Thankfully, the Vikings have Ryan Van Demark to handle that job until he is ready to step into the lineup if needed.

Which Vikings draft pick was left off the 53-man roster?

Only one of Minnesota's draft picks didn't make the 53-man roster this year.

Unsurprisingly, center Gavin Gerhardt, who was taken in the seventh round of the draft, couldn't impress the coaching staff enough to earn a spot at the weakest position on the roster. Not a great sign for the former Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman.

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