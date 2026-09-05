One Potential Weakness the Vikings Can't Allow the Packers to Exploit in Week 1

There is no easing into the 2026 NFL season for the Vikings. They'll hit the ground running to open the season with the familiarity of U.S. Bank Stadium, though, facing off against the division-rival Packers in Week 1.

For the most part, the Vikings seem prepared for the upcoming season. That said, they will likely make more roster adjustments and finalize any scheme changes in the coming days, as the Purple and Gold need to be ready for the season opener and everything the Packers will throw at them.

The good news is that the Packers will likely be without two of their star players: edge rusher Micah Parsons and running back Josh Jacobs. While the duo's absence is a plus, there is still one area where Minnesota can't let Green Bay get the best of it.

Vikings can't allow the Packers to take advantage of Blake Brandel during Week 1

It would be humiliating if the Vikings allowed Javon Hargrave to dominate Blake Brandel in the trenches. The 33-year-old nose tackle for the Packers made the Pro Bowl twice in his career and had double-digit sacks with the Eagles in 2022.

Hargrave played in Minnesota last season, but the two sides parted ways after he struggled to be effective in 16 games. He signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Packers, who are betting on him to be a disruptive force in their defense.

Meanwhile, the Vikings will have a new starter at center this season after Ryan Kelly retired. He dealt with multiple concussions in 2026 and made the decision to call it a career after 10 seasons in the NFL.

Brandel filled in for Kelly last season and is penciled in to be the starter in 2026. The Vikings didn't do much to give him competition for the starting job this season, and now center is the weak spot on Minnesota's offensive line since the primary backup is currently offensive guard Joe Huber.

The Vikings could be in trouble if Blake Brandel proves that he isn't equipped to be the team's starting center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although Brandel earned an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 61.4 last season while playing 604 snaps, he struggled during training camp with accuracy and consistency on snaps out of shotgun. His run-block grade of 61.9 is concerning because he ranked 28th out of 40 qualified centers in that category.

The Vikings can't let Green Bay's 6-foot-2, 307-pound nose tackle make Minnesota look foolish. If Hargrave gets consistent penetration against Brandel, Aaron Jones Sr. and the rest of the Purple and Gold running backs won't be able to get a good ground game going.

If that is the case, we'll be in for a long game in the season opener, and Vikings fans would have a solid reason to hang their heads in disappointment.

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