Last Sunday, rookie safety Jakobe Thomas played the first game of his NFL career against the Green Bay Packers. Until Week 10, the 23-year-old defensive back had been inactive on game day, waiting on the sideline for his opportunity to play.

Against the Packers, Thomas didn't play a single defensive snap but received 17 special teams reps. He made the most of his chances, registering two tackles and forcing a fumble on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Minnesota.

It took one game for Thomas to make an impact, but now the question of how to get the third-round draft pick more involved must be asked. He appears ready to be a contributor. Relegating him to being inactive seems like a waste of talent.

The Vikings need to find a way to get Jakobe Thomas more playing time

The Vikings have been taking a patient approach to developing their rookies this season, and making Thomas inactive for the first eight games of the season likely felt like torture for the six-foot-one, 211-pound defensive back.

Getting him involved on special teams was a great start. Now, Minnesota knows they have a player that the team needs to see more from. However, the Vikings' current safety plan doesn't leave many available defensive snaps for the young defender.

Josh Metellus is playing 99.11 percent of defensive snaps, while veteran safety Harrison Smith is in on 55.06 percent of defensive plays. Theo Jackson is essentially the player Brian Flores trusts to fill in, playing 52.04 percent of defensive snaps.

The problem is that Metellus and Smith aren't having great seasons for Minnesota, according to Pro Football Focus.

Metellus has a 35.7 PFF grade this season, ranking him dead last among qualifying safeties. Smith isn't faring much better, with a 44.6 PFF grade, ranking 95th out of 110 safeties.

Minnesota needs to prepare for a future without Smith, who is likely in his final NFL season. Getting Thomas more reps now could help get him ready to potentially take his role next season or provide support as a rotational defensive back, as Jackson is being used this year.

Taking a few snaps from Smith and Metellus to give to Thomas could pay huge dividends for the future and add more depth at the position this season. Having an asset like him watching from the sidelines instead of being on the field would be a mistake for head coach Kevin O'Connell.

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