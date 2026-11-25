Last week's Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers was a disaster for the Minnesota Vikings. Nothing seemed to go well for the Purple and Gold in Mexico City, and the 35-10 loss still leaves a bad taste in fans' mouths.

Perhaps the most disappointing part of the Vikings' prime-time struggle was that players didn't rise to the occasion against tough competition. Although Minnesota had injuries to account for, which kept a few players out of action, the next man up didn't always shine.

With starting cornerback Isaiah Rodgers out, most people assumed pressure would fall on Charles "Chuck" Demmings and Zemiah Vaughn to pick up the slack. However, those two young defensive backs didn't see much time on defense, as Demmings only played 14 defensive snaps and Vaughn was in for six,

The Vikings must play Demmings more to unlock his potential

Demmings, a fifth-round pick of the Vikings who stood out during training camp, played two defensive snaps for Minnesota before last Sunday night's game. Head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores seem to be easing him into action, leaving him unprepared to take on a bigger role against the 49ers.

The Vikings looked to their struggling safeties to pick up the slack against San Francisco. In fact, James Pierre and Byron Murphy Jr. were the only two cornerbacks to play more than 14 snaps, which left 49ers pass-catchers like Mike Evans and George Kittle often matched up against Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus, or Theo Jackson.

Despite his limited playing time this season, Demmings has an above-average Pro Football Focus grade. His 66.3 overall defensive grade isn't spectacular, but it is solid. However, that grade is only based on his 16 defensive snaps.

To get a more accurate idea of his potential, he needs more time on the field. Although last week's game was a good opportunity, Minnesota decided against putting the 23-year-old defender in that position.

The Vikings aren't a team that uses their cornerbacks a lot on defense. In fact, out of Minnesota's 617 possible defensive snaps, only three players at the position have played more than 20 reps this season. Here is the snap breakdown through Week 11:

Byron Murphy : 539 snaps - 87.36%

539 snaps - 87.36% Isaiah Ro dgers : 467 snaps - 75.69%

467 snaps - 75.69% James Pierre: 294 snaps - 47.65%

294 snaps - 47.65% Charles Demmings: 16 snaps - 2.59%

16 snaps - 2.59% Zemaiah Vaughn: 12 snaps - 1.94%

While it is disappointing that Demmings isn't more involved in the Vikings' defense, it doesn't reflect on him as a player. It seems Flores' schemes for Minnesota don't rely heavily on cornerbacks, and the rookie's limited playing time was planned.

Hopefully, the Vikings' coaching staff can figure out a way to get Demmings more experience during his rookie season, so they can properly evaluate him and prepare him for a bigger role in Minnesota's defense in the future.

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