Sunday night's loss stung, but it came against the best team in the NFC, and the Vikings' season is far from over. Still, even though the future remains bright, there are plenty of things that could use some attention.

Without being overly dramatic, here are the 21 things still plaguing the Vikings heading into Week 12.

1. Primetime

Put the Vikings in a 3:25 slot against the AFC South every game, and the NFL will be looking at its first-ever 17-0 team. Instead, Minnesota has been assigned to 18 primetime games in head coach Kevin O'Connell's tenure, and he's now gone 6-12 after last night's loss to San Francisco. At some point, the "can't win big games" narrative just becomes the reality.

2. Safety room

If the Vikings' defense has a weak spot, it's safety, where the back end has been burned constantly throughout the season. Minnesota rosters six safeties, so it's a bit hard to believe that the deepest position is actually their weakest, but Joshua Metellus is the worst-graded safety in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, and Harrison isn't far behind at 96th out of 100.

3. Ground game

Passing on a running back near the top of the draft, and then again at the trade deadline, has continued to plague the Vikings. Both Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason are having their worst statistical seasons ever (no, really), and there's just no juice in the backfield. Kirk Cousins' back is going to be sore for months.

4. Brian Flores's blueprint revealed?

The 49ers were the first team to really dominate the Vikings' defense this season. So are Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy the perfect duo to beat Flores, or is their success repeatable?

We'll soon find out.

5. Everyone not named Joe Huber on the offensive line

The undrafted free agent gets a pass here, but the other Vikings starters up front have been mostly disappointing this year. The Vikings have one of the highest sack percentages (8.28%, 26th) in the NFL, and it's not like the ground game has been blossoming either.

6. Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings's performance continues to underwhelm Vikings fans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jennings had his one shot at a breakout against his former team with Jordan Addison out, but was a non-factor with just three catches for 20 yards. It's probably safe to say now that this signing just didn't work out.

7. Rookie development

The Vikings haven't needed to rely heavily on their rookies yet, but when that time comes, it's tough to see any of them ready for a starting role just yet. Caleb Banks and Jake Golday were both taken on as projects, so they may get a slight pass, but Domonique Orange and Max Bredeson should've been further along by now.

8. Tight end depth

T.J. Hockenson is the Vikings' second-leading pass catcher this season, and he's also missed two games. Gavin Bartholomew and Ben Yurosek still have some bright futures, but already down Josh Oliver, the Vikings may need to worry if Hockenson continues to get nicked up.

9. Myles Price avoidance

Price continues to make plays (when he gets the ball) and had a nice 22-yard catch against the Niners just a week after his 38-yard score in Green Bay.

COUSINS TO MYLES PRICE FOR A TD ON 3RD AND 23



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jSQvCluTla — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

And yet, Tai Felton saw 12 targets on Sunday compared to Price's two, and it certainly feels like those numbers should be swapped if anything.

10. Offensive playcalling

Stop the bubble screens. Stop the second-and-long runs. As problematic as execution on offense has been for Minnesota, Kevin O'Connell isn't without fault either. KOC should still remain as the playcaller, but some self-reflection needs to happen, too.

11. Desperate at 7-3

The Vikings are 7-3 and still boast a 93% chance to make the playoffs, yet they play like a team desperate to scrape and claw their way towards a postseason berth. The vibes have been weird all year for this team, but at the end of the day, a measly 4-3 record down the stretch still gets them in.

12. November to forget

The Vikings went 1-3 in November this year and 0-4 last year. It's a good thing they are 9-0 in December over the last two seasons.

13. Curse

Oh yeah, the team is cursed. Always has been, but can't forget that in any calculations.

14. Scoring touchdowns

Will Reichard's leg accounts for 46% of all scoring this year, and even since Cousins's return, that number is still 45%. The Vikings have got to find the end zone more, plain and simple.

15. Fumbles

The Vikings haven't been losing many fumbles with just four, but they've also had some lucky bounces after coughing up the rock 10 times this season. Those four turnovers could have easily been seven or eight had the ball been kicked in another direction a few times.

16. The 3rd quarter, apparently

The Vikings are 31st in third-quarter scoring with just two points per game. Not sure what the fix is—if there is one—but clearly the halftime adjustments aren't resonating.

17. Kirk Cousins' lack of a bye week

Due to the trade, Cousins won't have a bye week. That may not be an issue, but he's also 38 years old and getting tossed to the ground every other dropback. Minnesota might limp into the playoffs—literally.

18. YAC

The Vikings are 29th in yards after the catch, and whether that's due to personnel or playcalling, it hasn't been good enough. Perhaps getting Price more involved can fix these woes?

19. Broken tackles

The Vikings have just 14 total broken tackles across the board this season. For reference, the league-leading Steelers have 52.

20. Playing in the NFC North

Playing in the best conference in the league certainly isn't doing the Vikings any favors in 2026. 7-3 is a better record than 23 other teams, and yet here they sit, third in their own division.

21. 2027

If the bid for a Super Bowl falls short in 2026, next year looks even more ominous for a run. Half of the starting defense will be free agents; there's still no long-term solution at quarterback, and Flores may get a head coaching job elsewhere. That's a lot of hypotheticals, but there's no question that significant challenges remain in 2027.

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