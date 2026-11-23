Sunday night’s matchup between the Vikings and 49ers in Mexico City seemed to be an easy candidate for the NFL’s game of the year. With massive playoff seeding implications on the line, a top-level San Francisco offense against Minnesota’s elite defense, all on an international primetime stage, the stakes were certainly high. Unfortunately for the Vikings, the lights may have been too bright.

The good news? The differing methods of altitude prep didn’t seem to be a deciding factor. The bad news? The Vikings were simply outmatched by what seemed to be a far superior NFC opponent. Here's what stands out from Minnesota's blowout loss.

1. Kyle Shanahan and 49ers offense dissect Brian Flores and Vikings defense

The Vikings defense certainly didn’t get off to the start they were hoping for, giving up a touchdown to tight end George Kittle on the 49ers' opening drive. Quarterback Brock Purdy would connect with Kittle for another TD to start the second quarter as San Francisco’s offense operated with a level of surgical precision we’ve yet to see against Brian Flores’ vaunted defense. Mike Evans would also get on the board with a back-corner TD to give the Niners three first-half passing scores.

That's TWO touchdowns now for George Kittle 🔥



MINvsSF on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Cr7tUdtRoN — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026

San Francisco would continue to move the ball well in the second half, tacking on a Christian McCaffrey TD in the fourth. The Vikings won the time-of-possession battle, but with the efficiency of the 49ers offense, it didn’t matter. While sacks and turnovers have been a staple of the Vikings defense, they finished with only one sack and zero turnovers. The Vikings defense's season-long dominance should not be ignored, but I'm not sure anyone could have foreseen this kind of outcome.





2. Kirk Cousins reunion magic runs out

Kirk Cousins took the field for his second start since returning to the Vikings via trade at the Nov. 10 deadline against a 49ers squad that picked him off three times in his last game as a Raider. The 38-year-old veteran made some solid plays early, helping to set up an Aaron Jones rushing score late in the first. Then, after a few unspectacular drives, Cousins threw a brutal pick-six to safety Ji'Ayir Brown, giving San Francisco an 18-point lead heading into the half.

Cousins showed significant frustration in the first half after multiple questionable hits and even more questionable pass protection from his offensive line. He started off the second half with a massive completion to Justin Jefferson, but the star receiver fumbled to kill the drive. Even when Cousins made the right throws, it wasn’t enough. He finished the night 26-of-38 for 235 yards and the aforementioned pick-six before Carson Wentz stepped in late in the fourth.

3. Vikings go 1-3 in November contender gauntlet

It’s not hyperbole to say that the last four games may have been a season-defining stretch for the Minnesota Vikings. The Cousins acquisition sparked hope against the Packers, but it seemed to lose its shine on Sunday night. No matter how they got there, Minnesota’s 1-3 record against four of the NFL's best teams is a blow to their championship aspirations.

Flores is getting cooked tonight but 10 points on offense is RARELY going to win you anything. — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 23, 2026

The Vikings defense has been too great this season for the team to be called “frauds,” but the lack of preparedness in many of the team's biggest games under Kevin O’Connell should raise serious concerns. He will have a chance to get his squad right against an easier upcoming slate, but the entire team and staff will need to seriously step up if they hope to be a serious playoff threat.

With O’Connell still searching for his first playoff win in year five, performances like Sunday’s will continue to raise more questions than answers.