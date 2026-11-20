Week 11 is a huge time for the Purple and Gold as the Vikings prepare for a pivotal Sunday Night Football matchup against the all-powerful 49ers. It's the kind of game that will validate the legitimacy of Minnesota's Super Bowl aspirations, making it clear that both sides of the ball must step up to beat San Francisco this weekend.

Players can only help if they're dressed to do so, though. Although certain Vikings have made themselves indispensable to the team's plans each week, others are struggling to even see a handful of snaps come their way.

That's the case for one rookie defender, who's clearly fallen out of defensive coordinator Brian Flores's plans now that the second half of the 2026 campaign is underway.

The Vikings' latest draft class has had varying levels of success this season. Guys like Caleb Banks, Domonique Orange, Jake Golday, and Max Bredeson have found weekly roles (big or small), while Caleb Tiernan and Demond Claiborne have had opportunities to prove themselves. Even Jakobe Thomas's outlook is on the rise after finally being activated in Week 10.

Taking the above into account, one has to wonder if first-year cornerback Charles "Chuck" Demmings will see legitimate defensive action this season.

Demmings's usage has been sparse, as he's barely played any defensive snaps. But things could change for the rookie after the latest injury news coming out of Minnesota.

Chuck Demmings could see some action after latest Isaiah Rodgers injury news

On Friday, the Vikings' latest injury report revealed that CB Isaiah Rodgers (quad) is officially questionable for Week 11's clash with the 49ers. He was limited in Thursday and Friday's practices after missing Wednesday's session.

Final #Vikings injury report



OUT: WR Jordan Addison and QB Kyler Murray



QUESTIONABLE: CB Isaiah Rodgers and S Jay Ward pic.twitter.com/c0rANSvTNV — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 20, 2026

Rodgers has played 83% of defensive snaps (467) and owns the 14th-best coverage grade (73.7) among 105 cornerbacks on Pro Football Focus, so it's safe to say a potential absence would be felt.

At the same time, any missed time for Rodgers could be an opportunity for Demmings to prove himself.

Drafted 163rd overall in April, Demmings quickly became a Vikings fan favorite throughout the offseason. Between his personality-filled interviews and the fact that his coverage frustrated Justin Jefferson during practice, there was hope that the S.F. Austin product could be a legitimate contributor in Minnesota's secondary as early as his rookie season. He added to that optimism by finishing the preseason with a 64.5 coverage grade after allowing only 2-of-6 passes for 38 yards and a 56.3 passer rating while recording a break-up, per Pro Football Focus.

Instead, it's safe to say that Demmings has become an afterthought at best.

Vikings fans haven't exactly seen much of CB Chuck Demmings during his rookie season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 23-year-old CB has played two defensive snaps (compared to 29 on special teams) in his four appearances, both opportunities coming against the Buccaneers in Week 3. He's only played one game since then, and while a few absences were due to a hamstring injury, he's also been a healthy scratch multiple times.

No room for Demmings... until now

As great as it'd be to see what Demmings can do in regular-season action, he'll likely remain a victim of circumstance for the rest of the season. The Vikings' cornerback room is too deep and talented to justify taking away someone else's playing time for him. As Sports Illustrated's Trevor Ripley said earlier this week: "Who is going to pull Isaiah Rodgers, Byron Murphy, or James Pierre for Charles Demmings?"

The CB trio has exceeded expectations this season, and removing one from the equation would be a massive blow to Flores & Co.'s defense. Injuries in the secondary could also create opportunities to see the field, but nothing is guaranteed—especially when the Rodgers-Murphy-Pierre connection hasn't missed a game yet.

That said, Rodgers will become an unrestricted free agent in March, and while some fans want to re-sign him, a potential exit would open the door for Demmings to challenge for a bigger role next summer. Then it'll be up to him to put what he learned this season into action.

For now, Sunday Night Football could be a preview of what that future might look like if Rodgers isn't healthy enough to take on San Francisco.

If he gets a chance this weekend, it'll be interesting to see whether Demmings can erase any talk about him being an afterthought. He has the talent to develop into a solid contributor one day, but Rodgers's injury might speed up that process. The Vikings need players who can make an immediate impact and help with their championship dreams, and Demmings is now in a position to prove he can be that guy.

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