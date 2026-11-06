3 Bold Vikings Predictions Heading Into Monday Night’s Matchup With Bills in Week 9

It may be hard to believe, but we’re already in Week 9 of the NFL season, as your 6-1 Vikings prepare for a matchup every fan had circled on their schedule.

The Vikings will host the 6-1 Bills in a Monday night matchup four years in the making. The teams last faced off in an all-time classic in Buffalo in 2022, with Minnesota winning 33-30 in overtime. Expecting the same level of cinematic excitement on Monday night may lead to disappointment, but there’s reason to think this game could still be great, especially if the Vikings’ offense improves.

Let’s dive into my boldest predictions for Monday night.

1. Justin Jefferson feasts vs. Bills' defense

Accountability time: I was wildly off the mark with my prediction for Justin Jefferson’s yardage total against the Lions last week. To be fair, even the most pessimistic of skeptics didn’t expect the passing game to be that shaky. Luckily for Jefferson, Carson Wentz may be on his way to save him.

Kyler Murray is battling through a hamstring injury and was officially ruled out for Week 9 on Thursday. Head coach Kevin O'Connell revealed that Wentz will start against the Bills on Monday, while Murray remains "week-to-week," according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

Kyler Murray (hamstring strain) is OUT for Monday's game, per Kevin O'Connell. Carson Wentz will start vs. Bills.



O'Connell says Murray is week to week. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 5, 2026

If there’s one thing Wentz does well, it’s getting Jefferson involved early and often. Jefferson averages 9.3 targets and 89.1 receiving yards per game with Wentz under center through seven games. Compare that to 7.6 targets and 52 yards per game in three full games with Murray.

Wentz will need to feed his star wideout if the Vikings want to end the night with a statement win.

2. Vikings' defense holds the Bills to less than 300 total yards

This one is a swing, but I’m betting on the Vikings defense to defend their home turf against one of the best offensive units in the NFL.

Josh Allen and the Bills are averaging 393.1 total yards per game, trailing only the Lions. The Vikings defense, meanwhile, allows the second-fewest yards per game at only 271.6. Getting to Allen early while preventing him from taking off will be the key. This will be one of their hardest challenges of the year, but I'm certain defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his unit are preparing hard for this one.

The Vikings need DC Brian Flores to give his best performance of the season so far when they face the Bills on Monday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota’s defense put up a strong effort in Detroit last week, but a total lack of help from the offense eventually opened the door for Jahmyr Gibbs to ice the game. A better offensive performance and home-field advantage should keep the unit energized. The Vikings will need it against a loaded offense led by Allen and James Cook.

3. Carson Wentz throws for Vikings’ season-high in yardage

The ingredients for a Wentz legacy performance are starting to add up. The Vikings’ passing game needs a serious boost;o Jefferson and Jordan Addison need targets, and head coach Kevin O’Connell almost certainly wants to silence the doubts around his offensive scheme. Time to let it rip.

The Carson Wentz career arc is like no other. pic.twitter.com/wFV21ULa0W — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 13, 2026

The Bills’ 254.7 passing yards allowed per game are the third-highest total in the NFL this season, an average higher than any passing performance we’ve seen this year from a Vikings passer. Murray’s 247 yards against the Dolphins is currently the season high, but I think that changes Monday.

Mark me down for Wentz over 250 through the air.

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