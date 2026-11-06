3 Most Important Things to Watch for as Vikings Host Bills in Week 9

Through nine weeks, the 2026 Vikings’ season has been quite the rollercoaster. A 6-1 start hasn't been enough to silence growing concerns about a struggling offense and the need to find a long-term answer at quarterback.

Now, the Vikings and their top-tier defense prepare to host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, hoping a QB change provides the spark their offense needs.

Let’s break down what’s on the line under the Monday night lights.

Can Wentz work wonders?

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell ended any speculation about the team’s Week 9 QB on Thursday, announcing that Carson Wentz would start, as Kyler Murray recovers from a hamstring injury. Time will tell if this is the boost Minnesota’s problematic passing game needs, but Wentz seems to know his top task: get the ball to Justin Jefferson.

#Vikings QB Carson Wentz says he understands why Justin Jefferson is frustrated about not getting the ball as much as he wants:



“Just get him the rock. He's as good as I've been around. ... I want to get him the rock as much as anybody.” pic.twitter.com/TAEk1MgSi8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 5, 2026

“... I’m confident he’ll get his this week.” Carson Wentz on Justin Jefferson

Jefferson has thrived with Wentz compared to the other QBs he’s played with over the past two seasons, averaging close to 40 more receiving yards with Wentz than with Murray. If the Vikings want to win on Monday, Jefferson will need to be the star we all know him to be, and Wentz will need to take advantage of a defense that allows the third-most passing yards per game in the NFL.

Vikings defense must be all in on Allen and Cook

Brian Flores and the Vikings defense facing off against Josh Allen is the reason this game was tailor-made for a primetime slot. Allen needs no introduction, as he’s been one of the league’s top QB’s for close to nine seasons now. The combination of Allen and running back James Cook (brother of former Viking Dalvin Cook) has helped the Bills post the second-most yards per game in the NFL this season.

The Vikings’ defense faced a similar challenge against Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs last week in Detroit and held their own for the first half. Minnesota sacked Goff four times and held Detroit to only six first-half points.

Eventually, Gibbs took over, but the first-half formula could translate to this week, especially if the offense actually helps out this time. The Vikings' defense has proven it can hang with the best, and shutting down Allen and Cook would be another statement for Flores.

The 2026 Vikings: contenders or pretenders?

Of all the games left on Minnesota’s November slate, their one matchup against a non-conference opponent is admittedly the least consequential from a standings perspective, but it still carries major implications. With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Tuesday, Minnesota’s performance against one of the league’s top teams could give general manager Nolan Teasley confidence in which direction this team is heading.

The Vikings are going to start Carson Wentz Monday night against the Bills. Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury and is week to week. Could Minnesota look to add a QB before the deadline? My report on our @NFLonPrime postgame show. pic.twitter.com/gQMQBvvWW7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 6, 2026

While numerous reports have emerged in recent weeks surrounding potential trade targets for the Vikings, steam has picked up over the last 24 hours around a potential QB acquisition. Two NFL insiders, James Palmer of NFL on Prime and Adam Schefter of ESPN, have hinted strongly that the Vikings may be looking for an upgrade. Schefter stated Friday on his podcast that he’s “watching the Vikings’ quarterback position.” (h/t: VikingzFanPage)

If the Vikings see another strong defensive effort wasted by a poor passing game, Teasley may have no choice but to find a fix to save the season.

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