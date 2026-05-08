Vikings Reportedly Beat Several Teams to Jauan Jennings' Signature

The Vikings reportedly had competition for Jauan Jennings' signature before he ultimately signed a one-year deal with Minnesota on Thursday night.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins, Commanders, and Chiefs were all interested in bringing in Jennings. The former 49ers receiver ended up choosing the Vikings over the competition, as he now helps form one of the league's best WR trios, alongside Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

"I was told that there were a few other teams that were in on Jauan Jennings..



The Dolphins, Commanders, and the Chiefs were interested..



I believe Minnesota was the only place that he visited" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nHquV9DprD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 8, 2026

Passing up the opportunity to link up with the likes of Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and even Jayden Daniels in Washington says a lot about the setup in Minnesota. Schefter also noted that the Vikings were the only team Jennings visited. He visited following the draft but left after a couple of days without initially signing a deal.

With the Chiefs, he would have been part of a high-powered offense, likely to compete at the top of the AFC. In Washington, Jennings would have likely been WR2 behind Terry McLaurin. In Miami, he would have been a top option, but on a team that is projected to be bad.

Now in Minnesota, Jennings will presumably line up as WR3, behind Jefferson and Addison. While he will compete for catches with those two, plus tight end T.J. Hockenson, he has a chance to fill the role vacated by Jalen Nailor, who inked a three-year, $35 million deal with the Raiders this offseason. It's that part that likely made Minnesota an enviable option for Jennings.

After departing the 49ers this offseason, Jennings was reportedly looking for WR2 money. As free agency came and went, Jennings remained on the market as teams seemingly deemed his asking price too high. If Jennings can put together a good year with Minnesota, he can parlay that into big-money deal next offseason.

Jennings adds a size element to the Vikings' receiver room that they lacked. At 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, Jennings is the biggest of the top three receivers in Minnesota. In 2025, Jennings' 19 contested catches were tied for third-most by a WR in the league, according to PFF. As the 49ers' WR1 each of the past two seasons, Jennings caught 132 passes for 1,618 yards and 15 touchdowns.

His targets will likely be fewer than he received over the previous couple of seasons, but Jennings will have a chance to further establish himself as a viable option. Minnesota will probably only have Jennings for one season, but if things go right, then the bet will be worth it for the Vikings and Jennings.