Vikings Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Winners, Losers and Role Changes Ahead of Week 2

The Vikings' improbable comeback to open the 2026 NFL season was impressive. While it took a lot of heart and determination, it also took strong planning and execution to complete.

The Vikings' coaching staff did a masterful job of managing their roster during the border battle. Personnel, schemes, and snap counts were all major factors in determining the outcome of the season opener.

Knowing which players to use and when to use them was a major strength of head coach Kevin O'Connell's team on Sunday. For the most part, those decisions paid off handsomely during the 39-22 victory.

So, what can be learned from last week's snap counts as the Vikings prepare for Week 2? Let's dive into the winners and losers, as well as what's changed for the Purple and Gold.

Snap count winner: Dallas Turner, edge rusher

Against the Packers, Dallas Turner played 56 of 68 defensive snaps. Compared to last season, when he averaged 41.3 defensive snaps per game, the 23-year-old edge rusher seemed comfortable in his new starting role.

Turner rewarded the Vikings for their trust in him by registering seven hits on quarterback Jordan Love, including one sack. He also had a team-best 89.5 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

Minnesota is at its best when Turner is on the field. Don't be surprised if his snap count stays around 50 per game or higher for the remainder of the season.

Snap count loser: Jordan Addison, wide receiver

Jordan Addison was held without a catch against the Packers. When considering that he played 54 of a possible 65 offensive snaps and only had two targets, his lack of production stings and is extremely disappointing.

Last season, he averaged 51 snaps per game, so he was actually on the field slightly more than usual against Green Bay in Week 1. Not catching a football is one thing, but his PFF grade of 49 when run blocking makes it even worse. He's still the WR2, but concerns will grow if he doesn't silence the doubters soon.

Snap count winner: Josh Oliver, tight end

Fellow tight end T.J. Hockenson might have had four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in 43 snaps, but Josh Oliver had the second-best offensive PFF score at 76.5 while playing one less snap for the Vikings.

Oliver caught two passes for 22 yards against Green Bay and had the third-best PFF run grade at 62.7. Oliver could keep cutting into Hockenson's snaps at tight end as long as he continues to be the better run blocker of the two.

Snap count loser: Caleb Banks, defensive line

Minnesota's first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft played only 16 of 68 defensive snaps against Green Bay, and he still might have been on the field too much. Caleb Banks didn't manage to record a stat in the game, which is frustrating for a player whom the Vikings hope can be a centerpiece on defense for many years to come.

Banks had the worst PFF run-defense grade on the team at 37.8, which is what he was drafted to do. At this point, Minnesota knows they have a lot of work to do with him before he can see an increase in snaps in upcoming games.

Role change: Kyle Van Noy, edge rusher

With the Ravens last year, Kyle Van Noy played an average of 35.3 defensive snaps per game. In his first game with Minnesota, the 35-year-old edge rusher was on the field for 25 of the 69 defensive snaps.

Kyle Van Noy is new to the Vikings, but he's already thriving in his role. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Van Noy isn't going to take snaps away from Turner or Andrew Van Ginkel, but he filled his role as their backup well. Going from a starter to a backup/rotational role is fantastic for him at his age, and the coaching staff is using him in the best way possible.

Role change: Jauan Jennings, wide receiver

Jauan Jennings played 31 of Minnesota's 65 offensive snaps on Sunday. The Vikings didn't get any return on that investment, since the sixth-year pro didn't catch a ball and only had one target on the day.

Considering Jennings averaged 53 snaps per game with San Francisco last season, the smaller role has to feel different for him. Although he was on the field less and should have been fresher, he had the second-worst PFF offensive grade on the team at 46.4 and the worst run-blocking grade at 36.1.

Jennings did nothing to gain the Vikings' trust against the Packers, and could see his snap count decrease in Week 2 against Chicago if the coaching staff was unhappy with what they saw from him in his team debut.

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