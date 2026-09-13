Vikings vs. Packers: Who Wins and Why In Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings will play their first real football since 2024 (yes, 2024) and open their season against the rival Green Bay Packers. After a disappointing season that ended without a playoff appearance for the second time in Kevin O'Connell's four-year tenure, the Vikings are ready to put the past in the past with a new general manager and a re-tooled roster.

As slight favorites on Sunday, it still seems that most people are hesitant to crown the Vikings "Kings of the North" despite their shiny, new addition at quarterback. It's the Packers and Vikings in a highly anticipated debut for Kyler Murray, so here's who wins and why.

Vikings offense vs. Packers defense

This conversation will be much different for the second matchup of the season, but this Sunday the Packers will be without their best player. Micah Parsons is expected to miss the first month of the season, and without him, the Pack will surely struggle to generate pressure up front. Rashan Gary was dealt to Dallas, leaving Lukas Van Ness, a former first-round pick with just 8.5 career sacks, as the guy to try and keep the ship afloat.

Kevin O'Connell's revamped offense with Kyler Murray at the helm may poke some holes in that hull, though, and a healthy offensive line will make life tough for the Green Bay front.

Aside from Murray, who objectively provides much better quarterback play than what the Vikings got in 2025, a new run-scheme will make its debut. After adding run-guru Frank Smith, who orchestrated the Miami Dolphins electric ground game under Mike McDaniel, the Vikings are hoping to get more from the 23rd ranked rushing attack from last year.

On paper, the Vikings offense certainly has the advantage, but newly hired defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who was Murray's head coach in Arizona for three seasons, could be a bit of a thorn in the Vikings side with his insider knowledge of his former quarterback.

If Gannon can take advantage of Murray's weaknesses, the Packers may have a fighting chance. But, ultimately, until Parsons returns, it's hard to see how they effectively stop the Minnesota offense.

Packers offense vs. Vikings defense

Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Packers will be without one of their best players on this side of the ball. Running back Josh Jacobs remains on the commissioner's exempt list, and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Marshawn Lloyd, who has just six career carries for 15 yards is expected to handle the bulk of the workload behind a banged up offensive line That's not exactly scary for a Vikings front that features Dallas Turner, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jalen Redmond.

Still, Jordan Love exists, and has the potential to take over the game. He's just 2-3 against Minnesota as a starter, but the Packers have averaged 24 points per game in those contests, so it's not as though he's been stifled completely. Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft are both (shockingly) healthy, and could pose some issues on the back end if pressure doesn't get to Love.

Like the Vikings offense, the defense likely holds the edge here over the Packers offense here. Without Jacobs, Love may be forced to go into hero ball, something that Brian Flores and the aggressive Vikings defense may be able to capitalize on.

Verdict

Vikings: 27 Packers: 20