Wednesday's Vikings Injury Updates Paint Promising Picture for Week 1 Opener

Each passing day brings the Vikings one step closer to Sunday's 2026 season opener against the rival Packers. There's always a little something extra on the line whenever the NFC North rivals collide, and Minnesota fans know all too well that head coach Kevin O'Connell will look for any advantage he can get over Green Bay counterpart Matt LaFleur on any given Sunday.

Wednesday shed some light on the Vikings' Week 1 plans. Not only did O'Connell announce that Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy would be the No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks, respectively, but the 41-year-old head coach also revealed that the Vikings are on track to have the majority of their roster available for this weekend's action.

Vikings' Week 1 outlook is up after promising injury updates

Along with addressing the team's QB situation, O'Connell also revealed that "he expects a clean slate on the injury report" when the Vikings make their Week 1 announcement, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell says he expects a clean slate on the injury report besides S Jakobe Thomas, who has an illness. https://t.co/yu1TKYkLLw — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) September 9, 2026

It isn't often that NFL teams are completely healthy heading into a game, even as early as Week 1. Other than the fact that rookie safety Jakobe Thomas is dealing with "an illness," Wednesday's update is exactly what Minnesota needed to hear.

O'Connell's latest comments suggest that fellow rookie Thomas, Jacob, has put his ankle injury behind him. The first-year undrafted free agent was banged up in the Vikings' season finale, so learning that he isn't someone O'Connell expects to see on the injury report is great news—especially after finishing the preseason with a team-high 92.7 defensive grade on Pro Football Focus.

And that's without mentioning how great the Vikings' clean bill of health looks in contrast with the Packers' latest injury news.

A shorthanded enemy

Again, football is all about advantages, and it isn't a secret that the Packers' being shorthanded likely has the Vikings excited for the looming clash.

According to Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber, Green Bay was without defensive tackle Warren Brinson (calf) and linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (undisclosed) for Wednesday's practice.

Brinson didn't make much noise as a rookie last year, but he did record his only half sack against the Vikings in Week 12. Meanwhile, nine of Hopper's 24 tackles (37.5%) came in his two meetings with Minnesota, including a season-high five in Week 18.

The Vikings won't mind if the Packers are without Ty'Ron Hopper this weekend after the former 2024 third-rounder gave them headaches last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The aforementioned duo's absence hasn't been confirmed, but it's safe to say that Brinson and Hopper might not be at 100% if they manage to suit up this weekend. That could add to the frustration that the Packers are already dealing with, knowing that they're already going to be without several key names who are starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list or injured reserve:

Micah Parsons, DE (knee)

Luke Musgrave, TE (neck)

Collin Oliver, DE (Achilles/calf)

Savion Williams, WR (ankle)

Additionally, although they practiced Wednesday, guard Aaron Banks, tackle Zach Bako-Bewele and tight end Tucker Kraft all carried injury designations to begin the day. The Packers will also be without running back Josh Jacobs, who's starting the year on the Commissioner's Exempt List as he continues to navigate his legal issues.

That's a pretty significant list of players who will either be banged up or completely absent from Green Bay's Week 1 lineup. Taking advantage of those injuries and hammering the Packers on home turf this weekend would absolutely open the Vikings' season on the right foot, making it clear that the NFC North will be a season-long race for all involved.

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