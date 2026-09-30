One Vikings Winner From the J.J. McCarthy Trade Nobody Is Talking About

It's only been a few days since the Vikings' week started off with a bang in the form of a surprise trade that sent quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Giants. The former 10th overall pick's outlook has been at an all-time low ever since losing the summertime QB competition, making an eventual split seem inevitable.

The thing is, few people expected to see that happen less than four weeks into the regular season.

Nevertheless, what's done is done, and both sides can only move on. McCarthy has a fresh start and an opportunity to prove himself with the Giants, while the Vikings no longer have a No. 9-shaped distraction in their quarterback room. If they play their cards right, Minnesota and its former QB might be better off in the long run.

Beyond that, the aftermath of Monday's trade resulted in its fair share of winners and losers, including one beneficiary who isn't getting as much attention as he should.

Kyler Murray is an under-the-radar winner of the J.J. McCarthy trade

You might be wondering how Kyler Murray can be deemed a winner of the McCarthy trade after he already beat the latter in the offseason QB battle. The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Vikings in March and didn't waste any time proving to be the better arm for the job once the offseason got into full swing.

But even after winning the competition, Murray's road forward wasn't perfect. Again, he's playing the 2026 season on a one-year contract, underscoring how important it is for him to capitalize on being Minnesota's QB1 if he wants to get paid in the offseason. Any mistake or slip-up that would open the door for McCarthy to get back under center could've torpedoed a potential payday.

Kyler Murray likely faces less pressure now that J.J. McCarthy is no longer on the Vikings' roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that McCarthy is gone, though, Murray can breathe a little easier.

For starters, head coach Kevin O'Connell is probably less likely to turn to backups Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer should the former Cardinal struggle. Yes, Wentz helped the Vikings stay perfect in Weeks 1 and 2, but he isn't trustworthy as a season-long option—especially after averaging just 138 passing yards per game so far.

Brosmer, who was signed to the 53-man roster on Tuesday (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter), is far from a finished product and wouldn't give the Vikings much of a chance to win meaningful games. His efforts last season proved as much, regardless of any improvements he made this summer.

Wentz and Brosmer will also be free agents after the season, meaning Murray no longer needs to fight another Vikings QB for a long-term contract. For reference, McCarthy is under contract in 2026 and 2027, along with a fifth-year option remaining for 2028. With all that term remaining, Minnesota may have only been willing to offer Murray a one- or two-year contract if a re-signing was on the table. Now, the Vikings can consider a longer deal.

A new focus

Another benefit for Murray is that O'Connell & Co. can tailor the offense more to his talents.

The 29-year-old signal-caller's mobility has been his calling card throughout his career, but he hasn't put it on display much this season. While it could be chalked up to his early-season injury, seeing Murray average only two carries through as many games compared to the 6.1 he averaged in Arizona isn't a good use of his skills.

The Vikings' offense could benefit from having Kyler Murray run the ball more often. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It isn't a guaranteed recipe for success, but it's worth noting that the Cardinals went 13-2 in 15 all-time games when Murray tallied at least nine carries. He also had 879 rushing yards and 11 TDs in those contests (h/t StatMuse), finishing each one with more than 2.2 yards per carry.

Murray using his legs more often would keep opposing defenses on their toes, opening the door to more passing opportunities. Throw in the fact that the Vikings are putting too much on starting running back Aaron Jones Sr.'s plate with Jordan Mason out of the lineup, and it's even easier to see why playing to Murray's mobility is a good idea.

If the Vikings play to his strengths and he capitalizes on those changes now that McCarthy is out, Murray could be in a prime spot to thrive and eventually cash in when the 2027 free agency period—either with the Purple and Gold or another team altogether.

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