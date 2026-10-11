Vikings Week 5 Report Card: Grading Every Position After 23-13 Win Against Saints

The Minnesota Vikings defense was still the star of the show in New Orleans, but for the first time in 2026, the offense was right there with them. Minnesota left the Big Easy with a 23-13 win and now moves to 5-0 ahead of their bye week.

It was the most complete game of the year despite some big miscues, so how did every position group shake out? Let's get into some grades.

Quarterback: A

This was the Kyler Murray that the Vikings had envisioned when they brought him to Minnesota. He looked decisive and took care of the ball. Murray started the game 12-for-12 and was a staggering 25-for-26 dating back to the fourth quarter against Miami in Week 4.



Another 51 yards on the ground topped off what was his best game so far, and it was a tantalizing tease for what could be in store for the rest of the season as he continues to ascend.

Running Back: B

This grade would've been an 'A' had Aaron Jones not coughed up the ball in the red zone during the first half. Outside of the blunder, Jones once again showed what a warrior he is and proved he's the only running back on this roster the Vikings trust.

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (left) showcased why he's the workhorse in the backfield on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 31-year-old injured veteran carried the ball 25 times and didn't yield a single carry to another back. He'll finally get a well-deserved rest during the bye week after averaging 25 touches per game over the past four weeks.

Wide Receiver: B

Welcome back, Justin Jefferson. The Louisiana native reminded everyone that, even with a bad ankle, he is the best on the planet at catching a football. He snagged the Vikings' first offensive touchdown since the second quarter of Week 3, but was a lone bright spot in the Vikings receiver room.

After another week without a catch, Jauan Jennings has just two catches this season; it's more than fair to wonder whether his time in Minnesota is winding down as an expensive WR3 who doesn't add special teams value.

Tight End: B

Losing T.J. Hockenson on the second play of the game after his 13-catch outing last week was certainly frustrating. Even so, Murray still looked for the tight ends, finding them seven times for 50 yards. In fact, had Gavin Bartholomew and Murray connected on what could've been a long touchdown, the offense would've had an even better day.

Offensive Line: C

The offensive line came into the game pretty banged up, missing both starters Christian Darrisaw and Donovan Jackson, but held up decently overall. Murray was dropped behind the line twice, and various holding calls marred a somewhat sloppy day, but the group also got good push in the run game, paving the way for 153 yards on the ground.

Defensive Line: B

The Vikings' defensive front was strong, allowing just 55 total rushing yards. It was a nice rebound after the unit allowed 121 rushing yards against Miami. Rookie Caleb Banks notched two tackles in just seven snaps, and ideally his role continues to grow throughout the season.

Linebackers: B

The sacks weren't there in this one, although it's hard to hate on a defense that allowed just seven points and 142 total yards. Dallas Turner had his quietest game this season with just one tackle, but Blake Cashman continued his franchise-record 16 straight games with at least seven tackles after notching nine in New Orleans.

Secondary: A

Have a day, Byron Murphy Jr. The Vikings cornerback picked off Tyler Shough twice, bringing his interception total to three for the year. The Vikings secondary held Shough to just 96 passing yards and has now kept opposing quarterbacks under 100 passing yards in back-to-back weeks. Brian Flores really is a genius.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy (7) had two interceptions against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams: A

Will Reichard needed to be in the Ring of Honor yesterday. He went 3-for-3, including two from over 50 yards, and is now a perfect 15-for-15 this season. Rookie Jake Golday made his first splash play of the year, punching out a fumble on a Saints kick return. Meanwhile, Myles Price continues to do Myles Price things, adding a 43-yard punt return. The Vikings arguably have the best defense and the best special teams unit in the NFL.

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