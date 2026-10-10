One Thought on All 11 Vikings Defensive Starters One Month Into the 2026 Season

On Thursday, I broke down my thoughts on each of the Vikings' offensive starters now that the first month of the 2026 regular season is behind us. Today, let's dive into the defense and give one thought on each of the starters there.

The unit led by Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is playing among the best in the NFL, and it's no secret they've propelled the team to a 4-0 record.

Here are some quick hits about each Vikings defender's start to the season.

Click to jump to a player:

Dallas Turner, EDGE

The Year 3 breakout is officially underway as Turner ranks second in the NFL in sacks with 5.5. He's also got a whopping 29 pressures through four games, but many have been quick to point out that 16 of those 29 were either unblocked or against a running back or tight end.

Still, Turner is a beast off the edge, and should never apologize for having a mad, scheming defensive coordinator getting him into favorable one-on-ones.

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB

One of, if not the most underrated defenders in the league, Van Ginkel is once again playing at an All-Pro level this season.

Andrew Van Ginkel continues to be one of the Vikings' most important defenders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With one of the most impressive stat lines in the NFL, with three sacks, three tackles for loss, an interception, and a forced fumble, 'Gink' truly does it all. In a contract year at 31 years old, his situation heading into next season will be something to monitor.

Jalen Redmond, DL

The sacks haven't been there in 2026 after a breakout season with six last year, but don't be fooled. Redmond is still playing really good football. His 90.1 Pro Football Focus run grade ranks first among all interior defensive linemen, and he has nine pressures to boot.

Redmond will be another big payday candidate in 2027.

Levi Drake Rodriguez, DL

A former seventh-round pick now starting is a success story in itself, but it isn't because the Vikings have no other options. Despite investing heavily up front in this year's draft, Rodriguez has been playing at a high level, notching six tackles and a sack at nose. The future is probably with Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange, but Rodriguez's relentless motor and ferocity will still be valued on this defense for a long time.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL

Yet another Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pick getting some run after the former general manager's departure, Ingram-Dawkins has been a nice stopgap in 2026. Like Rodriguez, he likely isn't the Vikings' long-term plans as a starter, but he's flashed at times, especially in the run game with two stuffs. Ingram-Dawkins came back in Year 2 leaner and potentially meaner, and is a key part of one of the best (and least expensive) defensive lines in the league.

Blake Cashman, LB

If Van Ginkel is the most underrated defender in the league, Cashman may be a close second. The veteran has 15 straight games with at least seven tackles, the longest in franchise history, and has added 2.5 sacks so far this year for good measure.

The best might be yet to come for Blake Cashman if he can remain healthy throughout the 2026 season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, he's missed at least three games in each of his seasons with Minnesota, so here's to hoping he stays healthy in 2026.

Eric Wilson, LB

Wilson had one elite game against Tampa Bay (10 tackles, 1.5 sacks) and three average ones beside it (14 tackles, no sacks). The 32-year-old was rewarded with a new deal after a breakout in 2025, and so far the results have clearly been mixed. He's definitely a player Flores loves, though, and as long as he can avoid accidental contact with officials this year, he'll remain a valuable piece.

Byron Murphy Jr., CB

The Vikings CB1 may actually be playing worse than CB2/3 this year. Murphy had a huge pick against Chicago, but otherwise has 15 catches allowed to just two breakups. The constant pressure Flores sends at opposing quarterbacks is also doing a pretty good job of keeping it off of Murphy.

Murphy is a solid corner, but he's yet to play up to his $54 million contract signed last March.

Isaiah Rodgers, CB

Rodgers has been playing some lights-out football in 2026 after a modest 2025 season outside of the wild Cincinnati game. He's allowing just 37% of passes thrown his way to be completed, combined with a 36.1 quarterback rating when targeted. Rodgers and James Pierre have been two bright spots in an otherwise troubling secondary.

Joshua Metellus, S

If you look up from your bowl of guac and see an opposing receiver walking into the endzone, there's a decent chance Metellus was the closest defender. It's been a rough year on the back end for Metellus, who has been best deep on multiple occasions.

Josh Metellus's early 2026 performance has left a lot to be desired, to say the least. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Metellus has allowed nearly 25 yards per reception when targeted, although part of that can be attributed to Flores constantly sending the other 10 guys at the quarterback. He's a team captain and leader, but there's no question he's been more of a liability than not.

Harrison Smith, S

It hurts to type, but Smith is playing like his age. His return was celebrated, as it should have been, but the play on the field has been rough. Still, his value at this stage is more about his brain than his brawn, and the Vikings are likely benefiting in ways not super apparent to the average viewer. He is graded as the third-worst safety in the NFL by PFF, for what it's worth.

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