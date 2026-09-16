5 Vikings Offseason Moves That Are Already Paying Dividends

The Minnesota Vikings are a different team from the one fans saw last season. The 2026 version made multiple adjustments to its roster and front office that helped to shape the direction the team is heading.

It is only one week into the season, but there are moves that look like they are really paying off for the Purple and Gold. The victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 helped to confirm some of Minnesota's moves this offseason.

The Minnesota Vikings made multiple moves this offseason that are paying dividends during the 2026 NFL season

Vikings transaction No. 1: Trading edge rusher Jonathan Greenard

During the 2026 NFL Draft, the Vikings traded veteran edge rusher Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles for two third-round picks, one in the 2026 NFL Draft and another in 2027. That move left many fans wondering how Minnesota would make up for the lost production.

Minnesota put its faith in Dallas Turner to be the new starter, and he looked amazing against Green Bay. Turner had seven hits on the Packers' quarterback Jordan Love and was consistently a menace by getting behind the offensive line.

Meanwhile, Greenard missed all of training camp with a strained pectoral muscle and sat out Philadelphia's Week 1 game against the Commanders after being limited in practice all week. Even if he were fully healthy, it would have taken a multiple-sack effort from him to feel like the Vikings made a mistake.

Vikings transaction No. 2: Moving on from defensive lineman Javon Hargrave

The Vikings cut ties with defensive lineman Javon Hargrave this offseason, only one year into his two-year, $30 million deal. He went on to sign with the Packers, who were Minnesota's opponent in Week 1.

Hargrave played 30 defensive snaps for Green Bay and finished with one tackle. He finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 61.4, which is considered average. That performance isn't worth the $15 million that Minnesota would have spent on him this year, and not worth the $11.5 million he is making this year with the Packers.

Vikings transaction No. 3: Signing edge rusher Kyle Van Noy

Having a strong pass rush is essential in Brian Flores' defensive scheme for Minnesota, so having fresh players to rotate in is important for keeping the opposing offense on their toes. Andrew Van Ginkel is a great fit for the Vikings' system, and Turner is coming off his seven-hit effort against the Packers. But the Purple and Gold also secured their rotational piece before the start of the season.

Signing veteran edge rusher Kyle Van Noy seemed like a non-story around the league, but having the 35-year-old outside linebacker available to play 20-plus snaps per game keeps the starting edge rushers fresh and ready to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

Van Noy may have only had one tackle against the Packers, but allowing Turner and Van Ginkel to get some rest paid off in a big way. This is a clear example of a signing that helps the team but doesn't make headlines.

Vikings transaction No. 4: Signing cornerback James Pierre

Back in March, the Vikings signed former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre. He came to Minnesota with six seasons of experience at 29 years old. The team lacked depth at that position, and Pierre had been a backup/rotational player for most of his career.

Pierre played 23 defensive snaps against the Packers in Week 1, but ended up third on the team in tackles with four, which were all solo efforts. Not only that, but he ended up with Minnesota's best pass coverage grade by Pro Football Focus, earning a 77.1 grade.

Vikings transaction No. 5: Hiring a new general manager

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was a first-time general manager when he joined the Vikings, and most people in that position need time to find their footing and be successful. However, poor drafting, questionable trades, and expensive veteran free agent signings forced him onto the hot seat.

Nolan Teasley is still in his first year in Minnesota, but it is clear that he prefers a younger roster built around his star players. He seems to have a great rapport with the coaching staff to fill team needs while not giving up too many assets to do so. Time will tell how Teasley performs in the long run, but for now, his position seems to be working out well.

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