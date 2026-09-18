Why Dallas Turner Could Be Vikings’ X-Factor vs. Bears in Week 2

The arrival of Dallas Turner is officially upon us.

After waiting in the wings for two seasons behind fellow outside linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, Turner has finally gotten his chance to shine. With Greenard traded to Philadelphia this past April, Turner needed to prove he was worth the time, patience, and draft capital the team invested in him during their Week 1 matchup with the Packers.

The 23-year-old did just that and more, causing a ton of havoc against the NFC North rival all game long (h/t: NFL Performances).

Dallas Turner Week 1 tape vs Green Bay pic.twitter.com/gA7mjLoaBQ — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 15, 2026

With the Vikings heading into their week two matchup against the Bears, Turner may prove to be a deciding factor, especially if he’s able to build on what he did last week.

Here’s why Turner could be the key to shutting down an explosive Bears offense this Sunday at Soldier Field.

Dallas Turner is an agent of chaos and momentum is on his side

Turner was everywhere on Sunday, utilizing his impressive speed to wreak havoc on quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense. He generated one sack, one forced fumble, seven QB hits, and nine pressures.

No matter what Green Bay’s offensive line tried, they were incapable of slowing Turner down (h/t:thorku).

Dallas Turner got double-teamed and didn’t get touched 💀 pic.twitter.com/6lcvzDaHix — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) September 14, 2026

His breakout was a long time coming, but close observers saw signs of what was to come over his first two seasons. Most of Turner’s playing time in 2024 and 2025 came when Greenard or Van Ginkel were battling injuries. He struggled to step into Van Ginkel’s unique role, but looked much more at home stepping in for Greenard, a major reason why the team felt comfortable moving to him as the full-time starter this spring.

Now he’ll have his chance to prove himself again against one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

Turner’s biggest challenge awaits this Sunday

Let’s get this out of the way: the Bears’ offense in Week 1 was incredibly impressive, regardless of the opponent. Scoring 59 points and totaling 552 yards of offense is no easy feat. The combination of head coach Ben Johnson and third-year QB Caleb Williams seems even more lethal in year two, a sure factor in the Bears being favored over Minnesota and defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

To put it mildly, the entire Vikings’ defense will have their work cut out for them on Sunday. But it's Turner who may end up carrying the most responsibility.

In four career games against the Vikings, Williams has averaged 233.5 passing yards, one passing TD, and 2.3 sacks taken (per StatMuse). One of those sacks came from Turner last season in their November matchup, which ended in a 17-19 heartbreaker for the Vikings. On Sunday, he’ll have more opportunities, and more pressure, to hit home.

Williams’s mobility has been a pain point for Flores’s defense, especially when Greenard was on the field. The team would generate pressure, but Williams would find ways to evade and avoid sacks.

Turner will need to do what the defense has often struggled to do against Chicago so far: consistently bring Williams to the ground. If he can, the Vikings may disrupt the explosive Bears passing attack.

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