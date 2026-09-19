What The Vikings Need More (and Less) Of In Week 2

The Vikings stole one against Green Bay in Week 1, but they may not bring that same luck and resiliency to Chicago this week. The Bears are a much more formidable opponent this year, and there's some things that Minnesota may need to adjust before taking on the division rival.

The win last week was ugly, and there's no question that things need to get cleaned up quickly. Here's what the Vikings need more of, and one thing a certain someone may need to dial back.

More Jordan Addison

Addison left the field in Week 1 without registering a catch despite being open for much of the game. It's hard to hate Carson Wentz for constantly looking to Justin Jefferson, who had eight catches on nine targets, but he'll need to find ways for Addison to get involved for the Vikings offense to thrive.

With Jauan Jennings out for personal reasons, the Bears could take advantage and pour more resources into taking away Jefferson. It'd be a prime opportunity for Addison to show the error of their ways, and also why he eventually deserves a massive extension from the Vikings.

Beyond his off-field issues, Addison has also disappeared at times in the Vikings offense, raising questions on if a $100 million extension is worth it. While it was a down year for everyone in 2025 thanks to a revolving door at quarterback, half of Addison's games ended last season with him hauling in two or fewer catches.

A rainy, windy Soldier Field may force the Vikings to rely more on the run, but Addison needs a bounce back in a big way for the Vikings and for himself.

Less blitzes

As fun as it was, most people can probably admit that blitzing 78 percent of the time in Week 1 may have been just a bit too extreme. The one person who might disagree with that sentiment, though, is the one calling the plays.

Brian Flores sends pressure like no one else, but Bears quarterback Caleb Williams evades it like no one else. So what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?

Flores has experimented a bit against Williams, blitzing him a modest 37 percent of the time in Week 1 of last year, while ramping it up to 66 percent of the time in Week 11. Both kept Williams in check to some degree, as he averaged just 202 yards over the two contests.

But as important as the blitz is, the disguise is a big piece as well, and Flores will have to find ways to keep Williams and the Bears offense guessing. Williams obliterated the Panthers defense, who sent extra men 55 percent of the time, and Flores may be resigned to simply asking Dallas Turner to take over the game single-handedly.

Or, risk sending the house again, and hope the secondary holds up against the plethora of Bears pass-catchers.

More Harrison Smith

Smith played just 25 snaps against the Packers after sitting at home this summer, but it's time to ramp his usage way up. In his stead, the Vikings used a steady dose of Theo Jackson and Joshua Metellus, who ended the week as two of the four worst graded safeties in the league by Pro Football Focus.

Smith is no spring chicken, and there's no reason to expect crazy numbers from the 37-year old, but it's clear the back end of the Vikings defense needs some elevating. Whether he does it with his play or his old man wisdom, Minnesota needs some sort of boost before they take on Williams and a Ben Johnson offense.

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