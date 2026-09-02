Where Every Vikings Roster Cut Landed After 53-Man Roster Deadline

The deadline to trim rosters to 53 players is an exciting time for fans since it signals that the upcoming season is right around the corner. For the players who don't make the team, it can be a life-changing time.

In total, 36 players were waived by the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday to establish the initial 53-man roster. Some of those players returned to join Minnesota's practice squad, while others are waiting for their chance to land with an NFL team.

It is nice to see that a majority of the released players are sticking around with the Vikings. Between the practice squad and injuries, 22 of the 28 players are not on another team's roster or are unrestricted free agents.

What happened to the Vikings players who were cut to establish the initial 53-man roster?

Landed on the Vikings' practice squad (15)

CB Da'Veawn Armstead

WR Michael Briscoe

G Henry Byrd

C Gavin Gerhardt

G Joshua Gray

S Kahlef Hailassie

LB Bangally Kamara

TE Marshall Lang

OL Tristan Leigh

T Jack Nelson

CB Bryce Phillips

DL Jahvaree Ritzie

WR Trayvon Rudolph

OLB Cam'Ron Stewart

S Tavierre Thomas

There have been a few changes to the Vikings' practice squad since these transactions were made. Gerhardt, Gray, Lang, Leigh, and Stewart have all been released to make room for other players on the practice squad.

The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with rookie offensive lineman Gavin Gerhardt (53) on Wednesday to make room on the practice squad for new players. | USA TODAY Sports

The most disappointing of the batch is Gerhardt. Minnesota used a seventh-round pick in 2026 to acquire him, and now he is the only drafted player not still with the purple and gold. Since the team needed help at that position, it says a lot that it was willing to move on from him.

Placed on Vikings' Injured/Reserve list (5)

CB Marcus Allen

OLB Kenny Dyson Jr.

WR Dontae Fleming

RB Jermar Jefferson

LB Jacob Roberts

Injuries are the worst part of the NFL. When a player can't suit up, it is good that the league allows teams like the Vikings to retain the player's rights while still opening a roster spot for a player who can step in and contribute.

When these players are healthy, hopefully they can rejoin the team and continue their growth and development. The oldest of these five players is 26 years old (Jefferson), so there is plenty of time for them to get back on the field.

Waived with an injury designation by the Vikings (2)

CB Dwight McGlothern

TE Bryson Nesbit

Although McGlothern and Nesbit can technically sign with another team, they are currently being paid by the Vikings thanks to an injury settlement. Once they clear waivers, they will be paid until they are healthy enough to play again. Since they are not physically able to play for another team, they will not be signed anyway.

Signed with another team (1)

RB Zavier Scott (Chicago Bears)

The only player not to clear waivers for the Vikings was Scott. The halfback played in 16 games for Minnesota last season, carrying the ball 32 times for 114 yards and catching 14 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Now with a division opponent, the six-foot-one, 221-pound running back is on Chicago's practice squad. While it would have been nice to retain him for depth at the position, the Bears had other ideas for Scott.

Currently unrestricted free agents (13)

WR Terrill Davis

DL Jonathan Harris

CB Tre Hawkins III

P Johnny Hekker

TE Matt Lauter

G Vershon Lee

OL Delby Lemieux

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

OL Tomas Rimac

LB Josh Ross

WR Marcus Sanders Jr.

DL Smith Vilbert

CB Jarod Washington

The Vikings brought in many of these players to evaluate them during training camp and the preseason. That doesn't mean that they didn't have a shot at making the 53-man roster, but they had to be considered underdogs to stick around.

Hekker is an exception here. The veteran punter was brought in to compete with Australian rookie Brett Thorson, but lost a narrow camp battle for the starting spot. Loudermilk is another interesting player on this list, since his experience with the Pittsburgh Steelers should have teams interested in him later in the season.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.