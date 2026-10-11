Why Odell Beckham Jr. Might Have an Even Bigger Vikings Role Than Expected on Sunday

UPDATE: The Vikings announced on Sunday morning that Beckham Jr. and Addison will both be inactive for today's game.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is ACTIVE for today's game against the Saints. WR Jordan Addison INACTIVE. WR Odell Beckham Jr. INACTIVE. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) October 11, 2026

The Minnesota Vikings are in a sticky situation at wide receiver heading into Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Although the team signed Odell Beckham Jr. to the practice squad earlier this week, there is a good chance he could see the field on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, the Vikings elevated Beckham Jr. and Jeshaun Jones from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

An ankle injury limited superstar pass catcher Justin Jefferson during practice this week, and he is listed as questionable for the game against the New Orleans Saints. Vikings WR2 Jordan Addison is on the injury report with a hamstring injury and is also questionable for the game.

If Jefferson and Addison are unable to play this week, Minnesota can't trust Jauan Jennings and Tai Felton to pick up the slack. Those two receivers have been non-factors this season despite getting offensive opportunities in previous games.

Odell Beckham could be on the field for the Vikings more than fans think in Week 5

Beckham's recent history isn't very impressive. He hasn't caught a pass since Week 14 of the 2024 season and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 14 of the 2023 season. However, he is a three-time Pro Bowl receiver who won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, opening the door for him to contribute.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell needs to do whatever he can to spark this offense. The Vikings are ranked last in the league in passing yards per game (156) and have four passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

Giving quarterback Kyler Murray a veteran target with Beckham's accolades could create mismatches and assist other pass catchers in getting open. Even though he turns 34 years old later this year, this could be a great opportunity for the Super Bowl LVI champion to prove he still has gas left in his tank.

Even if Jefferson and Addison can suit up and play against the Saints, having them on the field for every offensive snap isn't wise. Therefore, having a capable player to take some of the weight off their shoulders will help.

If a player has to play while not being fully healthy, there's a calculated risk of aggravating the injury and forcing him to be out longer. Since Minnesota has a bye week in Week 6, it would make a lot of sense to play Jefferson and Addison as little as possible against New Orleans to give them the maximum amount of time to recover before returning from the bye.

That said, with Beckham being elevated to the 53-man roster, let's hope he can turn those opportunities into positive plays for Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

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