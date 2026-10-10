Vikings' WR Depth Will Be Tested If Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison Can't Play vs. Saints
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The Vikings released their final Week 5 injury report on Friday, and it could significantly impact Sunday’s game against the Saints in New Orleans (h/t: Vikings). Star left tackle Christian Darrisaw was confirmed to be out as he works through a concussion. Rookie corner and fan favorite Charles “Chuck” Demmings will also miss the game with a hamstring injury.
While confirmation of their status was disappointing, neither player being ruled out was a surprise.
The real intrigue came from the list of questionable players. Starting right tackle Brian O’Neill’s status is uncertain due to a knee injury, adding to concerns about an already depleted offensive line. Most significantly, the inclusion of wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison suggests the team may be without both of its top receiving options.
Unfortunately for Vikings fans, the current depth at the position means Sunday’s game could get very interesting.
Vikings’ current WR options are less than ideal
Let’s do what we can only assume head coach Kevin O’Connell is doing and mentally prepare for what Sunday could look like without Jefferson and Addison.
If neither can play, the WR room will likely include Jauan Jennings, Tai Felton, Myles Price, and practice-squad elevations for Jeshaun Jones and the newly signed Odell Beckham Jr. Based on the group’s production so far this season, they’ll need to hope someone in the room has a breakout performance.
Jennings would, in theory, be the team’s WR1 if Jefferson and Addison were to be ruled out. While his 2026 season has been a disappointment, the film tells a different story. Jennings is getting open, but he’s often too far down the list of progressions for Kyler Murray to find him while he works to figure out the timing of the offense (h/t: JClyyde)
Felton, a 2025 third-rounder, looked to be coming into his own during this summer’s training camp, but has yet to make an impact so far this season. His inconsistent route-running makes him hard to count on in the passing game, but the team may not have a choice on Sunday.
Price is another interesting name to watch, as the special teams star flashed skills at the WR position during the preseason. But one name would naturally get all of the attention…
The Vikings signed the 33-year-old Beckham to the practice squad earlier this week. O’Connell’s comments to the press after his signing indicate he’s likely to be elevated regardless of Jefferson or Addison’s availability.
Beckham has largely been a non-factor in the league since totaling 565 receiving yards with the Ravens in 2023, before not even playing in the 2025 season. But his relationship with O’Connell from their Super Bowl run with the Rams, and the team's desperation in the passing game, could create opportunities on Sunday.
Jefferson’s determination may prevent worst-case scenario
Luckily, I don't think anything short of an apocalyptic event will keep Justin Jefferson off the field on Sunday. His mid-week comments to the media made it clear he intends to play in what would be his first professional game in front of a crowd in his home state (h/t: ESPN's Kevin Seifert).
Addison’s status seems to be more of a mystery, but having one or both available on Sunday could help the offense find a desperately needed stride before the bye.
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Jason Harmon grew up a diehard Vikings fan and has been doing Vikings content and coverage since 2023. He is the Vikings Content Curator for Sleeper and is a host on Purple Daily’s in-season spinoff podcast “Before I Die”. Jason and his family moved to the Twin Cities from Arizona in 2025 as he started covering the team full time.Follow jasonharmonnfl