Vikings' WR Depth Will Be Tested If Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison Can't Play vs. Saints

The Vikings released their final Week 5 injury report on Friday, and it could significantly impact Sunday’s game against the Saints in New Orleans (h/t: Vikings). Star left tackle Christian Darrisaw was confirmed to be out as he works through a concussion. Rookie corner and fan favorite Charles “Chuck” Demmings will also miss the game with a hamstring injury.

While confirmation of their status was disappointing, neither player being ruled out was a surprise.

Final #Vikings Week 5 injury report



OUT: Christian Darrisaw and Chuck Demmings



QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson, Michael Jurgens*, Brian O’Neill and Ben Yurosek*



*Currently in 21-day return to practice window pic.twitter.com/TLCCJUfUFF — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 9, 2026

The real intrigue came from the list of questionable players. Starting right tackle Brian O’Neill’s status is uncertain due to a knee injury, adding to concerns about an already depleted offensive line. Most significantly, the inclusion of wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison suggests the team may be without both of its top receiving options.

Unfortunately for Vikings fans, the current depth at the position means Sunday’s game could get very interesting.

Vikings’ current WR options are less than ideal

Let’s do what we can only assume head coach Kevin O’Connell is doing and mentally prepare for what Sunday could look like without Jefferson and Addison.

If neither can play, the WR room will likely include Jauan Jennings, Tai Felton, Myles Price, and practice-squad elevations for Jeshaun Jones and the newly signed Odell Beckham Jr. Based on the group’s production so far this season, they’ll need to hope someone in the room has a breakout performance.

Possible Vikings WR group for Sunday in New Orleans and their 2026 stats:



*Jefferson and Addison listed as Questionable*



- Jauan Jennings: 2 receptions for 9 yards.



- OBJ: 0 receptions for 0 yards.



-Tai Felton: 1 reception for 14 yards.



- Myles Price: 2 receptions for 6… — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) October 9, 2026

Jennings would, in theory, be the team’s WR1 if Jefferson and Addison were to be ruled out. While his 2026 season has been a disappointment, the film tells a different story. Jennings is getting open, but he’s often too far down the list of progressions for Kyler Murray to find him while he works to figure out the timing of the offense (h/t: JClyyde)

WR Separation Score vs TPRR 📊



-- Carnell Tate building chemistry with Ward

-- Downs, Doubs, Odunze, Pickens prime targets for positive regression

-- MHJ in a league of his own pic.twitter.com/kDtxG8H22T — JClyde (@JClyyde) October 8, 2026

Felton, a 2025 third-rounder, looked to be coming into his own during this summer’s training camp, but has yet to make an impact so far this season. His inconsistent route-running makes him hard to count on in the passing game, but the team may not have a choice on Sunday.

Price is another interesting name to watch, as the special teams star flashed skills at the WR position during the preseason. But one name would naturally get all of the attention…

The Vikings signed the 33-year-old Beckham to the practice squad earlier this week. O’Connell’s comments to the press after his signing indicate he’s likely to be elevated regardless of Jefferson or Addison’s availability.

Beckham has largely been a non-factor in the league since totaling 565 receiving yards with the Ravens in 2023, before not even playing in the 2025 season. But his relationship with O’Connell from their Super Bowl run with the Rams, and the team's desperation in the passing game, could create opportunities on Sunday.

Jefferson’s determination may prevent worst-case scenario

Luckily, I don't think anything short of an apocalyptic event will keep Justin Jefferson off the field on Sunday. His mid-week comments to the media made it clear he intends to play in what would be his first professional game in front of a crowd in his home state (h/t: ESPN's Kevin Seifert).

Justin Jefferson on playing Sunday in New Orleans: "Hopefully so. That's definitely the plan. Being back at home, being in Louisiana, is definitely something that I want to do. So the plan is for me to play, but who knows? We going to take it day by day." — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) October 7, 2026

Addison’s status seems to be more of a mystery, but having one or both available on Sunday could help the offense find a desperately needed stride before the bye.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.