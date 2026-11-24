When the Minnesota Vikings signed Jauan Jennings, he seemed like a perfect addition to the team's wide receiver room. His proficiency in the red zone and success in San Francisco led to him earning a one-year, $8 million deal with the Purple and Gold.

Sadly, he hasn't lived up to the signing. Through seven games with the Vikings, he has been targeted on 16 passes and has nine receptions for 74 yards, giving him 10.7 yards per game during his first year in Minnesota.

Jennings had an opportunity to change the narrative on Sunday Night Football against his former team. With WR2 Jordan Addison out with a hand injury, the sixth-year veteran got to play 52 offensive snaps, which accounted for 77.6% of Minnesota's total offensive plays. He had six targets but caught only three, gaining 20 yards.

Is it officially time for the Minnesota Vikings to give up on wide receiver Jauan Jennings?

The worst thing for Jennings from Sunday night's embarrassing loss to the 49ers was that he was outproduced by not only tight end T.J. Hockenson (six catches for 55 yards) but by two wide receivers under him on the depth chart.

Tai Felton played four fewer offensive snaps than Jennings, but caught six passes for 42 yards on 12 targets. The surprising one was Myles Price, who caught both his targets for 26 yards despite playing only 11 offensive snaps.

Minnesota continues to hope that Jennings will have a game that breaks the stagnation of his play, but that hasn't happened this season, and there haven't been many signs that he is ready to have a breakout game.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Addison returns from his thumb injury and the offensive snaps need to be redistributed. Will head coach Kevin O'Connell continue to put faith in Jennings to turn things around, or will he give more opportunities to players like Felton and Price?

If Jennings continues to squander opportunities, there will eventually be a point where giving him snaps won't provide any value at all. Considering the team is entering Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season, the clock is ticking for him to change the narrative of his time in Minnesota and convince the team that believed in him to continue putting him on the field.

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