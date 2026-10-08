The Case for Why Justin Jefferson Should Play vs. the Saints in Week 5

The Vikings head to New Orleans this weekend to face the Saints for a Week 5 face-off. The two NFC teams are on opposite paths: the Vikings aim to enter their bye week 5-0, while the Saints hope to avoid a brutal 1-4 start to the season.

It's safe to say the stakes are high for both teams. The Vikings, though, are hoping their X-factor will be available to help them on Sunday: star receiver and St. Rose, LA native Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson, who injured his ankle early in Week 3 against the Buccaneers, was limited in practice to start the week after missing all of Week 4. This progress is certainly a welcome relief for Vikings fans everywhere, but it doesn’t guarantee he'll play this weekend.

Despite any potential concerns out there, here's why I think Jefferson should, and ultimately will, take the field in New Orleans on Sunday.

Reason #1: Jefferson's positive injury progress

Let me start by making one thing abundantly clear: Jefferson and the Vikings should not risk putting him on the field if there are any serious concerns about his ankle.

The good news so far is that it seems unlikely. Jefferson hoped to return in the Week 3 game against the Buccaneers, where the injury first occurred, and stood on the sideline with his helmet on after spending time in the blue medical tent. Ultimately, he would head to the locker room for additional testing that determined he had sprained his left ankle.

The team played it safe in Week 4, holding Jefferson out of practices and last Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but his limited participation in practice to start this week shows he’s making positive strides (h/t: Vikings).

If there were serious concerns about the stability of Jefferson's ankle, he likely wouldn't even be practicing on a limited basis. The 27-year-old wideout stated after practice that the ankle “feels good now” and that he hopes to “rock and roll” on Sunday (h/t: Bring Me The Sports' Will Ragatz).

Justin Jefferson on his ankle injury against the Bucs:



"Like 4 or 5 people tackled me on that play. Big Vita Vea, 300 pounds, he kinda landed on my leg a little bit."



"It feels good now. Hopefully, Sunday, being able to rock and roll." pic.twitter.com/eodlc4aiqm — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 7, 2026

Reason #2: Vikings' passing game desperation

The Vikings' passing game has been less than stellar to start the 2026 season, and Jefferson has played fewer than 20 total snaps with new starting quarterback Kyler Murray after both have left games with injuries.

Jordan Addison was held out of Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury, and while he seems like he'll be good to play Sunday, there's no guarantee he’ll be at 100%. Jauan Jennings is next on the depth chart, but he has yet to prove himself reliable this season, with only two receptions for nine yards over three games.

Needless to say, if Jefferson does not play, the passing game may be in trouble. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jefferson’s inclusion in the passing game opens opportunities that simply aren’t there otherwise for him and his fellow wideouts. The Vikings will also face a much tougher slate of opponents in the coming weeks.

After the Saints, they’ll head to their bye before hosting the Colts. Then things get challenging: the Vikings will play the Lions (twice), Bills, Packers, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers and Patriots between Nov. 1 and Dec. 20.

If the Vikings’ passing offense is going to reach its full potential, Jefferson and Murray will need every possible rep to be at their best before the toughest stretch of the schedule. The Vikings are a very good team, but they need their offense in sync if they want to be true contenders.

If Jefferson is cleared to play on Sunday, I don’t see many things preventing him from suiting up in front of his hometown crowd.

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