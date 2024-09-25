Former NFL MVP has been impressed by Sam Darnold's hot start
Sam Darnold's remarkable start to the 2024 season has caused a lot of people around the football world to take notice. The Vikings' new quarterback leads the league with eight passing touchdowns, trails only Josh Allen in passer rating, and is drawing early MVP buzz as one of the leaders of a 3-0 team.
One of the people taking notice is someone who has won an MVP award: former Falcons QB Matt Ryan. In a segment on CBS Sports HQ, Ryan had a lot of good things to say about what he's seen from Darnold so far.
"It's been really, really impressive," Ryan said. "There's been four quarterbacks in the last 25 years to start 3-0 and throw 8 touchdown passes with a new team, and two of those guys won Super Bowls with those teams, Matthew Stafford and Kurt Warner with the Rams. He's in a spot where he's playing really good football."
When the Vikings signed Darnold, it was viewed as a perfect landing spot for him to have a potential Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith-type career resurgence. With Kevin O'Connell leading the coaching staff, Justin Jefferson among a strong group of weapons, and two excellent offensive tackles bookending the line, it's hard to find a better environment for a quarterback. So far, Darnold has taken full advantage of those circumstances and has thrived.
"Kevin O'Connell, he's done an awesome job with the quarterbacks that have been in that system," Ryan said. "And sometimes, I know it from my own experience, there are certain coaches that just clear your head up mentally and paint this picture for you with the plays they're calling, with the way that they teach it that just makes it simpler for you. It really seems like Kevin O'Connell has done that with Sam Darnold."
"He's played really well," Ryan added. "It helps when you have guys like Justin Jefferson, but he's also doing it with T.J. Hockenson out, Jordan Addison out, some of their guys out. The way that they've done it has been incredibly impressive. It's been fun to watch and I'm really happy for Sam.
The question, of course, will be whether or not Darnold can keep this up all season. He may not end up as a true MVP contender, but with the way he's playing under O'Connell right now, there's been nothing to suggest a major wave of regression is coming.