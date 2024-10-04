Kevin Durant says Vikings are best team in NFL, praises Sam Darnold
Kevin Durant knows ball.
The Phoenix Suns superstar was asked by Kay Adams on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” to weigh in on one of the other four major sports — the NFL — and who is playing the best football right now. Durant was quick to shout out the Minnesota Vikings as the current team he'd put atop his NFL power rankings.
“I just think they are playing quality competition and they’re pretty much dominating,” Durant told Adams.
Durant went on to praise Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who’s been able to revive his career in Minnesota. Through four games, Darnold has thrown for 932 yards, a league-leading 11 touchdown passes and just three interceptions while completing 69% of his passes this season while leading the Vikings to a 4-0 start to the season.
“He, first of all, he has the talent. He was a top-five pick,” Durant said. “It might take a little bit longer for some quarterbacks to find their rhythm and understand the game, and I feel like he got it clicking right now. He’s just playing solid football and want to see how he continues.”
It isn't just Durant who's been hyping up the Vikings; it's clear they're garnering national attention across the board. They're currently ranked No. 1 in NFL.com's power rankings, and they're the No. 2 team in both ESPN's and Tom Brady's power rankings. After all, the results speak for themselves and the Vikings have rattled off four straight victories.
The Vikings will go for five in a row to start the season when they take on the New York Jets across the pond on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.