Former NFL GM thinks Vikings should trade for Russell Wilson
The Vikings' quarterback plans took a major hit when J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 of the preseason. That leaves Sam Darnold as their man for 2024-25, but one former NFL executive thinks they should look at other options.
Mike Tannenbaum has nearly 25 years of experience in an NFL front office, notably as general manager of the New York Jets from 2006-12. Since 2018 he has transitioned into a career in TV, routinely making appearances on ESPN's plethora of shows.
On ESPN's latest episode of Get Up, Tannenbaum had some thoughts on Minnesota's QB situation. He compared the current situation to the 2016 Vikings, who lost Teddy Bridgewater in late August and responded by trading for Sam Bradford from the Eagles. He thinks they should do the same, this time targeting Russell Wilson from the Steelers.
“A win-win here is to trade Russell Wilson to Minnesota. I think he’s a better quarterback than Sam Darnold. They certainly can battle it out," Tannenbaum said.
The segment was more focused on the Steelers' situation and how this hypothetical trade would open the door for Justin Fields, but it is still an interesting idea. Wilson will turn 36 years old in November and he's on a one-year, $1.2 million contract, making him very affordable.
After the worst season of his career in 2022 with the Broncos, Wilson bounced back with a respectable mark of 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year, but it's still clear that he does not have the same juice he once had in Seattle. Acquiring him via trade would almost certainly be a one-year rental for the Vikings, but would he really be that much more of an upgrade over Darnold?
Darnold is 27 years old and this season he will have by far the best group of offensive weapons to play alongside since he was the third overall pick in 2018. Wilson might have a higher floor, but Darnold might have a higher ceiling as he looks to put everything together for the first time in his career.
Acquiring Wilson would be a win-now move, though there would be the obvious delay of getting him up to speed with the scheme and verbiage. While it's a fun hypothetical, rolling with Darnold as QB1 in 2024-25 is likely Minnesota's best option.