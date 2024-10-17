Report: Vikings asked about Bears' Khalil Herbert prior to Cam Akers trade
Before trading for Texans running back Cam Akers this week, the Vikings inquired about a potential deal for Bears RB Khalil Herbert, according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson.
"Prior to the trade for Cam Akers, I'm led to believe the Vikings preferred Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears," Wolfson said on SKOR North. "100 percent confirmed, not reckless speculation: the Vikings had dialogue with Chicago. Absolutely had interest in Herbert. So it wasn't Cam Akers or bust. Now clearly, the Bears wouldn't do the parameters of the deal the Vikings worked out with Houston. My understanding is the Bears were looking for a little bit more, maybe like a fifth (round pick)."
Herbert was a name I speculated might be a possible target last week. The 2021 sixth-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract and has just 10 touches this year, as he's buried on Chicago's depth chart behind D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. It would make sense if he ends up being moved, considering he's just 26 years old and had over 700 yards from scrimmage in each of the last two seasons on north of 5.1 yards per carry.
But the small price the Vikings paid for Akers — conditionally swapping a 2026 sixth-rounder for a 2026 seventh — wasn't enough to get a deal done with Herbert. The Bears may have also been less interested in making a midseason trade with a rival in the ultra-competitive NFC North.
The Vikings ultimately pulled the trigger on adding Akers, who gives them a depth piece who already knows the offense. Head coach Kevin O'Connell is a big fan of his. But O'Connell also made it clear that this move doesn't say anything about Aaron Jones' current injury situation. We'll see what kind of role Akers has moving forward, but he gives the Vikings another depth piece along with Ty Chandler, especially is Jones has to miss any games.
"My sense is it's more about Ty Chandler," Wolfson said. "This is why they had all sorts of interest in early July in re-signing Cam Akers, plus exploring some other potential moves. I don't know if they've ever been all-in on Ty Chandler. ... I absolutely see, eventually here, maybe as soon as Sunday, Cam Akers trumping Ty Chandler, becoming that No. 2 running back."