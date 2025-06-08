Vikings reportedly passed on Rodgers for 'three year window' with J.J. McCarthy
Aaron Rodgers has officially signed with the Steelers, putting an end to any speculation that he could sign with the Vikings. This offseason has been filled with Minnesota-Rodgers rumors, but we finally might've gotten some finality about what thought process the front office had for its quarterback plans.
ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler was on SportsCenter Sunday, talking about Rodgers officially signing with Pittsburgh, and he dropped an interesting factoid about the rumors connecting him to Minnesota.
"Rodgers definitely had interest in playing for the Vikings. He was looking at playing for one of those elite type play callers, like Kevin O’Connell, but the Vikings plan is clear for what I’m told, they saw this as a three year window right now to win a championship with a really good quarterback they like on a rookie deal that can build around them with some pieces," Fowler said. "They’re going to go for it, without Rodgers officially, now."
Having a starting quarterback on a rookie deal has become one of the most popular strategies in roster management. McCarthy's cap hit in 2025 is expected to be less than $5 million, which is far less than the $13.65 million one-year deal Rodgers has signed with the Steelers.
The thought process makes sense. The Vikings have all of the pieces for a young quarterback to succeed. They have a tremendous group of offensive weapons, an improving offensive line, and a stout defense with one of the best coordinators in the league. They have at least three years before a possible McCarthy extension.
Rodgers will turn 42 in December, while McCarthy doesn't turn 23 until January. The Vikings could wind up with the more inexpensive, younger and possibly more effective option at quarterback. The Rodgers speculation has been a fun offseason storyline, but now, Minnesota will prepare to line up against him and the Steelers on September 28 in Ireland.