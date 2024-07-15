Still no charges in connection to triple-fatal crash involving Khyree Jackson
Now 10 days since Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates were killed in a crash, no criminal charges have been filed against anybody involved.
"Nothing yet," said Denise Douglas, director of communications at the Prince George's County State Attorney's Office in Maryland, when asked Monday morning if there was an update about the investigation of the triple-fatal crash.
Jackson, the 24-year-old football star who was drafted i the fourth round by the Vikings in April, along with 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton Jr., were killed in the July 6 crash in their hometown of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
According to Maryland State Police, Jackson, Hazel and Lytton were in a Dodge Charger that was struck by a Nissan Infiniti Q50. Results of the preliminary investigation suggested that the 23-year-old woman driving the Infiniti "attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger" and then collided with another vehicle.
"Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash," Maryland State Police said in the July 6 press release. Authorities did not elaborate any further about alcohol's relation to the crash.
Last week, the University of Oregon football team held a vigil for Jackson, who was a standout corner for the Ducks before being drafted by the Vikings. A candlelight vigil was also held Friday night for Jackson, Hazel and Lytton at Dr. Henry A. Wise High School in Upper Marlboro.
Following the Friday night vigil there was a fatal shooting in the parking lot outside the school, though it's unclear if that shooting was connected to the memorial. Police are offering a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges after the shooting left 24-year-old Shahid Omar Jr. dead and another victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
In an unrelated incident, Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of DUI when the California Highway Patrol found him in a Rolls-Royce, asleep at the wheel, and blocking a lane of traffic near Los Angeles International Airport.