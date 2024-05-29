Vikings' Dalton Risner Signing Likely Pushes Blake Brandel Back to Bench
Last week, Vikings offensive coordinator heaped praise on fifth-year lineman Blake Brandel, saying he had earned the opportunity to start at left guard for Minnesota. That's a good example of why NFL team's actions are always more interesting than their words. On Wednesday, the Vikings agreed to a deal to bring back sixth-year veteran Dalton Risner, who was their starting LG for the final 11 games of last season. It's a one-year deal for Risner, who will presumably step back into the starting lineup and push Brandel back to a valuable utility backup role.
Risner, who turns 29 this summer, was drafted in the second round out of Kansas State by the Broncos in 2019. He started 62 games at left guard during his four years in Denver. Last year, his free agency surprisingly lasted into September, when the Vikings gave him a one-year, $4 million deal. Not long after, he had supplanted Ezra Cleveland as Minnesota's starter at LG, allowing the Vikings to trade Cleveland before the deadline. Now Risner is back for a second season in purple.
More than anything, Risner is an experienced player who provides a high floor of pass protection ability at the left guard position. He isn't an elite run blocker, but he's very solid when it comes to anchoring against powerful defensive tackles. Risner also became a fan favorite in Minnesota last season for his entertaining personality both on and off the field.
