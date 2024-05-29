Inside The Vikings

Vikings' Dalton Risner Signing Likely Pushes Blake Brandel Back to Bench

Risner returns on a one-year deal and should be expected to start at left guard.

Will Ragatz

Nov 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Brandon Powell (4) celebrates after a touchdown with guard Dalton Risner (66) against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Nov 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Brandon Powell (4) celebrates after a touchdown with guard Dalton Risner (66) against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Last week, Vikings offensive coordinator heaped praise on fifth-year lineman Blake Brandel, saying he had earned the opportunity to start at left guard for Minnesota. That's a good example of why NFL team's actions are always more interesting than their words. On Wednesday, the Vikings agreed to a deal to bring back sixth-year veteran Dalton Risner, who was their starting LG for the final 11 games of last season. It's a one-year deal for Risner, who will presumably step back into the starting lineup and push Brandel back to a valuable utility backup role.

Risner, who turns 29 this summer, was drafted in the second round out of Kansas State by the Broncos in 2019. He started 62 games at left guard during his four years in Denver. Last year, his free agency surprisingly lasted into September, when the Vikings gave him a one-year, $4 million deal. Not long after, he had supplanted Ezra Cleveland as Minnesota's starter at LG, allowing the Vikings to trade Cleveland before the deadline. Now Risner is back for a second season in purple.

More than anything, Risner is an experienced player who provides a high floor of pass protection ability at the left guard position. He isn't an elite run blocker, but he's very solid when it comes to anchoring against powerful defensive tackles. Risner also became a fan favorite in Minnesota last season for his entertaining personality both on and off the field.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long.

Follow Will Ragatz on X/Twitter

Published
Will Ragatz

WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is the publisher of Inside the Vikings, an SI.com channel in the Fan Nation network. He's in his fourth season as a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat writer, covering the team at practices, games, and all offseason long.  Will posts daily Vikings articles year-round. Not only is he on top of all the latest news, he provides the analysis and context to put the news into perspective. He knows the team inside and out, which allows him to bring depth and quality to his coverage. From free agency to the draft to training camp and the NFL season, Will covers every relevant story surrounding the Vikings. Prior to taking this role in 2019, Will attended Northwestern University and studied at the renowned Medill School of Journalism. As a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball, among other sports, for SB Nation's Inside NU. Will was a co-editor-in-chief of the site during his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned at Sports Illustrated's newsroom in New York City, writing articles primarily on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com. A native of Minneapolis who still resides in the city, Will grew up a diehard Minnesota sports fan. He played baseball at Southwest High School and wrote for the student newspaper.